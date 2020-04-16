12 Sexy Lap Dance Songs Perfect For A Private Strip Tease At Home

Dim lights. Queue music.

If you're ready to spice up your routine, sometimes taking a tip from the strippers at a strip club is the best way to turn up the heat.

A hot lap dance is a great way to try something new with your partner.

Which sexy lap dance songs are the best ones to add to your seductive music playlist? That depends on the kind of music that puts you in the mood and makes you want to move.

If you are feeling the music, it will be one of the best lap dance songs for your at home stripper performance. But it doesn't matter if it's got a beat that can't be stopped. Sexy lyrics that get the point across or the amazing quality of the singer's voice are the elements of songs that work best.

Here are 12 of the best sexy lap dance songs for giving a strip tease at home so you can rev up your relationship and bring your foreplay game to a whole new level.

1. "I Wanna Sex You Up" by Color Me Badd

This lap dance song has phrasing that screams seduction. It has an awesome beat that gives you something to move to without making you run through all your energy before things get hot.

The mood you can get into with this strip tease song can be both playful and fun.

2. "Wild Thing" by Tone Loc

This is a classic stripper song that gives you a solid beat to move to and the phrasing gets your partner grooving for some serious sexual fun.

A lap dance favorite, this catchy song lets you rock your hips along with the swinging instrumentals while giving you creative ways to play along with the explicit lyrics.

3. "You Shook Me All Night Long" by AC/DC

"You Shook Me All Night Long" is a classic rock tune that will definitely rock your partner's world. With growly lyrics talking about a lady's, um ... charms, it also has a great beat for some sexy musical fun.

This lap dance favorite will do great things to your evening.

4. "Poison" by Bel Biv Devoe

Are you feeling like some poison? Bel Biv Devoe takes you on an a cappella adventure that'll help slow things down a notch.

The erotic lyrics from this group help you get sexy with your partner and emphasize your assets without leaving you breathless before the action starts.

5. "How Do U Want It" by Jodeci and 2Pac

For suggestive phrasing, there's no winner like "How Do You Want It," an awesome duet from Jodeci and 2pac.

It gives you a beat you can swing and sway to accompanied by mesmerizing instrumentals, making this song a great choice for a seductive lap dance to get you both in the mood.

6. "Cradle of Love" by Billy Idol

Billy Idol's "Cradle of Love" helps turn things up fast with the growling guitars, rocking vocals and quick tempo.

When things have been stagnant for far too long and you need to shake things up a bit, this is a great choice to get things in motion again.

7. "Put Em on the Glass" by Sir Mix-a-Lot

If you feel the need to get explicit, "Put Em on the Glass" by Sir Mix-a-Lot is a great way to mix in some belly dancing shimmies or undulations to build fast but sensuous motion to your stripper routine.

With hard hitting beat and lyrics, this is one of the best lap dance songs for a hot, fast night of passion.

8. "Naughty Girl" by Beyoncé

Are you feeling like a naughty girl?

Beyoncé does an awesome job of building a slow, sex tone to your night with beautiful, soaring vocals, a sensuous beat, and instrumentals that make you want to move your body during your strip tease.

9. "Freak Like Me" by Adina Howard

Adina Howard's amazing instrumentals and slow beat give you a great chance to seduce your partner's senses instead of just getting right into things.

Built for the long haul, this lap dance song gives you a chance to play with accessories like silk scarves, feathers or other items guaranteed to bring out the finer points of your evening.

10. "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" by Eurythmics

If you're not sure you can maintain a fast beat through the whole song, the Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams Are Made of This" song gives you a respite, with changes in beat between the verses and the chorus.

You want to be breathless from passion at the end of the night, not from a song you can't keep up with.

11. "Freak Me" by Silk

Silk's "Freak Me" gives you the slow, sensuous beat to pull things down for the evening without running a race.

With sexy phrasing, amazing vocals and sweet instrumentals, you get a passionate slow dance to seduce your partner while enjoying the sedated rhythm and graceful, sensual motion this lap dance song seems to require.

12. "Ride" by Ciara ft. Ludacris

Are you anything but ordinary? Ciara's "Ride" may seem like a different choice, but with a slow but strong beat, magical instrumentals, and soaring vocals, you'll show your partner why you were the one they picked — you're different than everyone else!

If you like strong songs with a slow beat to rock your evening, this is an awesome lap dance song to put into your repertoire.

Whatever stripper music you decide to use for your at-home strip tease, stick to what works for you.

Whether you pick one of the recommended lap dance songs or go with something totally different, have fun with your strip tease and have an awesome time bonding with your partner and turning him on.

