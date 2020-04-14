Add these tunes to your sex playlist STAT.
Whether you're spending a long luxurious night with your boo or getting it on during a one-night stand, music is one of the most important aspects when it comes to getting — and keeping — the mood just right.
And what better way is there to make sure you're ready than by prepping yourself a hot sex playlist full of the steamiest songs you can find?
What are the absolute best songs to have sex to?
We polled our readers to find out their favorite sexy songs and put together this list based on the results that, in no particular order, are sure to make for a great sex sesh even for people with the most eclectic of tastes.
So, drop your pants and get ready to get down.
Here are music videos and lyrics from the 20 best sexy songs to have sex to:
1. Ginuwine, "Pony"
"If we're gonna get nasty baby, First we'll show and tell
Till' I reach your pony tail, oh, Lurk all over and through you baby
Until we reach the stream, You'll be on my jockey team, oh"
2. Queens of the Stone Age, "Make it Wit Chu"
"You wanna know if I know why, I can't say that I do
Don't understand the you or I, Or how one becomes two
I just can't recall what started it off, Or how to begin again
I ain't here to break ya, Just see how far it will bend
Again and again, again and again"
3. Ludacris featuring Miquel, "Good Lovin"
"'Cause if love will drive you crazy I belong in the insane asylum, Hear the rain, feel the pain inside 'em
Kinda lost, need someone to guide 'em, It's nothin' worse than feelin' alone
But I'll admit to feelin' better when I'm hearing this song, it goes
I need some real good lovin', 'Cause I'm troubled by the things that I see
I need some real good lovin', Ain't nobody been around here lovin' on me"
4. Paula Cole, "Feelin' Love"
"You make me feel like a sticky pistil, Leaning into her stamen
You make me feel like Mr. Sunshine himself
You make me feel like splendor in the grass where we're rolling
Damn skippy baby
You make me feel like the Amazon's running between my thighs ...
You make me feel love, love, love, love, love"
5. Miguel, "Simplethings"
"I said, no I don't need a model, I don't need a debutant
Just be a tough act to follow, You know, a free spirit, with a wild heart
Alright, I said I just want someone real, someone true
I need you to smoke with me babe"
6. Sam Cooke, "Bring It On Home To Me"
"You know I'll always be your slave, 'Till I'm buried, buried in my grave
Oh, honey bring it to me, Bring your sweet loving
Bring it on home to me, Yeah (yeah), yeah (yeah), yeah (yeah)"
7. Paul McCartney, "Maybe I'm Amazed"
"Baby, I'm amazed at the way you love me all the time
And maybe I'm afraid of the way I love you
Maybe I'm amazed at the way you pulled me out of time, You hung me on the line
Maybe I'm amazed at the way I really need you
Maybe I'm a man, Maybe I'm a lonely man
Who's in the middle of something that he doesn't really understand
Maybe I'm a man, maybe you're the only woman who could ever help me
Baby, won't you help me to understand?"
8. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, "Our House"
"Come to me now and rest your head for just five minutes, everything is good
Such a cozy room, the windows are illuminated by the
Sunshine through them, fiery gems for you, only for you"
9. Marshall Tucker Band, "Can't You See"
"I gonna buy me a ticket now, as far as I can, Ain't a-never comin' back
Ride me a Southbound, All the way to Georgia now
Till the train run out of track
Can't you see oh can't you see, What that woman lord she been doin' to me
Can't you see, can't you see, What that woman lord been doin' to me"
10. Black Crowes, "She Talks to Angels"
"She paints her eyes as black as night now, Pulls those shades down tight
Yeah, she gives me a smile when the pain comes, The pain gonna make everything alright, alright
Says she talks to angels, They call her out by her name
Oh yeah, she talks to angels, Says they call her out by her name"
11. Def Leppard, "Pour Some Sugar On Me"
"You gotta squeeze a little, squeeze a little, Tease a little more
Easy operator come a knockin' on my door
Sometime, anytime, sugar me sweet
Little miss innocent sugar me, yeah, yeah
Give a little more
Take a bottle, shake it up
Break the bubble, break it up
Pour some sugar on me, Ooh, in the name of love
Pour some sugar on me, C'mon, fire me up
Pour your sugar on me, I can't get enough"
12. Eric Clapton, "(You Look) Wonderful Tonight"
"We go to a party and everyone turns to see, This beautiful lady that's walking around with me
And then she asks me, Do you feel all right?
And I say, 'Yes, I feel wonderful tonight'
I feel wonderful because I see, The love light in your eyes
And the wonder of it all, Is that you just don't realize how much I love you"
13. Foo Fighters, "Everlong"
"Breathe out, so I can breathe you in
Hold you in
And now I know you've always been
And out of your head, out of my head I sang"
14. Audioslave, "Like a Stone"
"In your house, I long to be
Room by room, patiently
I'll wait for you there, like a stone
I'll wait for you there, alone, alone"
15. Portishead, "Glory Box"
"I'm so tired, Of playing
Playing with this bow and arrow
Gonna give my heart away
Leave it to the other girls to play
For I've been a temptress too long
Just give me a reason to love you
Give me a reason to be a woman"
16. Lucinda Williams, "Right in Time"
"I take off my watch and my earrings, My bracelets and everything
Lie on my back and moan at the ceiling
Oh my baby
Think about you and that long ride, I bite my nails I get weak inside
Reach over and turn off the light
Oh my baby
The way you move it's right in time, The way you move it's right in time
It's right in time with me"
17. Jem, "Come on Closer"
"Come on closer, I want to show you
What I'd like to do
You sit back now, Just relax now
I'll take care of you
Hot temptations, Sweet sensations
Infiltrating through
Sweet sensations, Hot temptations
Coming over you"
18. LL Cool J, "Doin' It"
"No doubt, I'm the playa that you're talkin' about
But do you really think that you can work it out?
I guarantee shorty it's real, baby stick it out
Here comes the man of steel
Doing it and doing it and doing it well
Doing it and doing it and doing it well
Doing it and doing it and doing it well
I represent Queens, she was raised out in Brooklyn"
19. Linear, "Sending All My Love"
"Girl, I close my eyes and then I start to cry for you
You're the reason why I have to say goodbye to you
This pain I have inside just makes me want to cry for you
All these lonely nights, they just don't seem so right for you
I'm sending all my love, sending all my love to you
I'm sending all my love, sending all my love to you"
20. Missy Elliott, "Get Ur Freak On"
"Shh, hush your mouth
Silence when I spit it out, in your face
Open your mouth, give you a taste
Holla, ain't no stoppin' me
Copywritten, so don't copy me
Y'all do it, sloppily
And y'all can't come close to me
I know you feel me now (yes)
I know you hear me loud (yes)
I scream it loud and proud (yes)
Missy gon' blow it down (yes)
People gon' play me now (yes)
In and out of town (yes)
'Cause I'm the best around (yes)
With the crazy style
Go, get your freak on
Go, get your freak on"
