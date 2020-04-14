Add these tunes to your sex playlist STAT.

Whether you're spending a long luxurious night with your boo or getting it on during a one-night stand, music is one of the most important aspects when it comes to getting — and keeping — the mood just right.

And what better way is there to make sure you're ready than by prepping yourself a hot sex playlist full of the steamiest songs you can find?

What are the absolute best songs to have sex to?

We polled our readers to find out their favorite sexy songs and put together this list based on the results that, in no particular order, are sure to make for a great sex sesh even for people with the most eclectic of tastes.

So, drop your pants and get ready to get down.

Here are music videos and lyrics from the 20 best sexy songs to have sex to:

(Get these on your sex playlist STAT!)

1. Ginuwine, "Pony"

"If we're gonna get nasty baby, First we'll show and tell

Till' I reach your pony tail, oh, Lurk all over and through you baby

Until we reach the stream, You'll be on my jockey team, oh"

2. Queens of the Stone Age, "Make it Wit Chu"

"You wanna know if I know why, I can't say that I do

Don't understand the you or I, Or how one becomes two

I just can't recall what started it off, Or how to begin again

I ain't here to break ya, Just see how far it will bend

Again and again, again and again"

3. Ludacris featuring Miquel, "Good Lovin"

"'Cause if love will drive you crazy I belong in the insane asylum, Hear the rain, feel the pain inside 'em

Kinda lost, need someone to guide 'em, It's nothin' worse than feelin' alone

But I'll admit to feelin' better when I'm hearing this song, it goes

I need some real good lovin', 'Cause I'm troubled by the things that I see

I need some real good lovin', Ain't nobody been around here lovin' on me"

4. Paula Cole, "Feelin' Love"

"You make me feel like a sticky pistil, Leaning into her stamen

You make me feel like Mr. Sunshine himself

You make me feel like splendor in the grass where we're rolling

Damn skippy baby

You make me feel like the Amazon's running between my thighs ...

You make me feel love, love, love, love, love"

5. Miguel, "Simplethings"

"I said, no I don't need a model, I don't need a debutant

Just be a tough act to follow, You know, a free spirit, with a wild heart

Alright, I said I just want someone real, someone true

I need you to smoke with me babe"

6. Sam Cooke, "Bring It On Home To Me"

"You know I'll always be your slave, 'Till I'm buried, buried in my grave

Oh, honey bring it to me, Bring your sweet loving

Bring it on home to me, Yeah (yeah), yeah (yeah), yeah (yeah)"

7. Paul McCartney, "Maybe I'm Amazed"

"Baby, I'm amazed at the way you love me all the time

And maybe I'm afraid of the way I love you

Maybe I'm amazed at the way you pulled me out of time, You hung me on the line

Maybe I'm amazed at the way I really need you

Maybe I'm a man, Maybe I'm a lonely man

Who's in the middle of something that he doesn't really understand

Maybe I'm a man, maybe you're the only woman who could ever help me

Baby, won't you help me to understand?"

8. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, "Our House"

"Come to me now and rest your head for just five minutes, everything is good

Such a cozy room, the windows are illuminated by the

Sunshine through them, fiery gems for you, only for you"

9. Marshall Tucker Band, "Can't You See"

"I gonna buy me a ticket now, as far as I can, Ain't a-never comin' back

Ride me a Southbound, All the way to Georgia now

Till the train run out of track

Can't you see oh can't you see, What that woman lord she been doin' to me

Can't you see, can't you see, What that woman lord been doin' to me"

10. Black Crowes, "She Talks to Angels"

"She paints her eyes as black as night now, Pulls those shades down tight

Yeah, she gives me a smile when the pain comes, The pain gonna make everything alright, alright

Says she talks to angels, They call her out by her name

Oh yeah, she talks to angels, Says they call her out by her name"

11. Def Leppard, "Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"You gotta squeeze a little, squeeze a little, Tease a little more

Easy operator come a knockin' on my door

Sometime, anytime, sugar me sweet

Little miss innocent sugar me, yeah, yeah

Give a little more

Take a bottle, shake it up

Break the bubble, break it up

Pour some sugar on me, Ooh, in the name of love

Pour some sugar on me, C'mon, fire me up

Pour your sugar on me, I can't get enough"

12. Eric Clapton, "(You Look) Wonderful Tonight"

"We go to a party and everyone turns to see, This beautiful lady that's walking around with me

And then she asks me, Do you feel all right?

And I say, 'Yes, I feel wonderful tonight'

I feel wonderful because I see, The love light in your eyes

And the wonder of it all, Is that you just don't realize how much I love you"

13. Foo Fighters, "Everlong"

"Breathe out, so I can breathe you in

Hold you in

And now I know you've always been

And out of your head, out of my head I sang"

14. Audioslave, "Like a Stone"

"In your house, I long to be

Room by room, patiently

I'll wait for you there, like a stone

I'll wait for you there, alone, alone"

15. Portishead, "Glory Box"

"I'm so tired, Of playing

Playing with this bow and arrow

Gonna give my heart away

Leave it to the other girls to play

For I've been a temptress too long

Just give me a reason to love you

Give me a reason to be a woman"

16. Lucinda Williams, "Right in Time"

"I take off my watch and my earrings, My bracelets and everything

Lie on my back and moan at the ceiling

Oh my baby

Think about you and that long ride, I bite my nails I get weak inside

Reach over and turn off the light

Oh my baby

The way you move it's right in time, The way you move it's right in time

It's right in time with me"

17. Jem, "Come on Closer"

"Come on closer, I want to show you

What I'd like to do

You sit back now, Just relax now

I'll take care of you

Hot temptations, Sweet sensations

Infiltrating through

Sweet sensations, Hot temptations

Coming over you"

18. LL Cool J, "Doin' It"

"No doubt, I'm the playa that you're talkin' about

But do you really think that you can work it out?

I guarantee shorty it's real, baby stick it out

Here comes the man of steel

Doing it and doing it and doing it well

Doing it and doing it and doing it well

Doing it and doing it and doing it well

I represent Queens, she was raised out in Brooklyn"

19. Linear, "Sending All My Love"

"Girl, I close my eyes and then I start to cry for you

You're the reason why I have to say goodbye to you

This pain I have inside just makes me want to cry for you

All these lonely nights, they just don't seem so right for you

I'm sending all my love, sending all my love to you

I'm sending all my love, sending all my love to you"

20. Missy Elliott, "Get Ur Freak On"

"Shh, hush your mouth

Silence when I spit it out, in your face

Open your mouth, give you a taste

Holla, ain't no stoppin' me

Copywritten, so don't copy me

Y'all do it, sloppily

And y'all can't come close to me

I know you feel me now (yes)

I know you hear me loud (yes)

I scream it loud and proud (yes)

Missy gon' blow it down (yes)

People gon' play me now (yes)

In and out of town (yes)

'Cause I'm the best around (yes)

With the crazy style

Go, get your freak on

Go, get your freak on"

