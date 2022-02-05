30 Fun Sex Games To Help You Kill It In The Bedroom

Photo: gpointstudio / Shutterstock
Constantly searching for kinky ideas and new things to try in order to keep your sex life interesting can get very tiring. That's why I wanted to share with you 30 of my favorite fun, sexy games to play with your partner.
If you’ve never played a sex game before, believe me, you should give it a shot.
As relationships progress, it can be easy for couples to lose a sense of playfulness in the bedroom, which is one of many reasons why sex games for couples can really take your intimacy to the next level.
Adult sex games help build trust, lower inhibitions, and — if done right — can be very, very hot. And, most importantly, they keep things fun.
When lovers try out new sex games, it allows them to stop worrying about the mechanics of sex and just enjoy playing with each other. You start thinking about your partner more, you try new things, and you remind yourself that sex shouldn’t be work — it should be pure joy and gratification.
Here are 30 fun sex games that are perfect for couples looking to inject a little kinky play-time into their lives:
Just a quick warning, though. Don't feel like you have to try every single one of these fun sex games with your man. You don't. Only try the ones that you are comfortable with!
1. You've Got 30 Seconds
This first fun sex game is called "You've Got 30 Seconds" because you are going to be giving each other a time limit of just 30 seconds to turn each other on and get each other off. (Just use the timer on your phone.)
Decide who goes first, and then start the timer. Whoever is "it" will use the 30 seconds to try and give the other as much pleasure as possible. Usually, this isn't enough though (which is a good thing, trust me!) Now, switch roles and restart the timer to 30 seconds.
Note: The receiver isn't allowed to do anything — just sit back and enjoy it. You're especially not allowed to give any directions or tell your partner what you are enjoying and disliking. It's up to them to discover it themselves.
You'll find that you will both need multiple 30-second sessions to help each other orgasm. Many couples often report that they get quite competitive when playing this game, trying to win by getting their partner off first.
2. Hot & Cold
"Hot & Cold" is much simpler to play, but that doesn't make it any less of a fun sexy game to play with your man.
What you are going to be doing is arranging a few sweet foods (usually about three to four) that are either warm or cold. Think ice cream, champagne, and sorbet for the cold foods, and heated honey, melted chocolate, and warm maple syrup for the warm foods. (Note: Food should be warm, not hot!)
Next, bring your man somewhere private, take off his pants, and then blindfold him. Tell him you're going to give him a blow job, but not just the regular type. Tell him that you're in the mood for some dessert and that you have a few things prepared. If he asks what, then just say that it's a surprise but that he'll love it.
Then take a little scoop of ice cream into your mouth and start to very slowly give him oral sex. Starting slowly is crucial as you don't want to give him too much of a shock. You can continue to give him oral sex, while slowly eating more and more of the ice cream/sorbet/champagne off his penis.
Next, you can then switch to something completely different... like some warm honey. The change should surprise your man but, more importantly, it will make for a completely different texture.
3. Slippery Sex
This one is a particularly fun sex game to play with your man. There is something incredibly hot and arousing about having sex when you are both hot, sweating, and sliding all over each other. It feels so primal.
The best way to achieve this is by having sex in a steam room or sauna. But that's not a possibility for everyone. And besides, you can't really lie down when you're in a sauna or steam room.
An awesome way to replicate the sweaty fun of a steam room or sauna in your own home is to turn the heat up really high and cover yourself from head to toe in natural oil, like coconut oil.
Feeling your bodies easily slide over each other during sex is incredibly hot and can make for some really passionate, animalistic sex. In a way, this is not so much a fun sex game, but more of an incredible way to have great sex.
4. The 'Try Not To Have Sex Game'
By far the hottest sex game is called the "Try Not To Have Sex Game." It sounds a little weird when you first hear it, and it certainly seems counterintuitive. The fact is that it's super-powerful at building sexual tension. You'll want to rip each other's clothes off! It's all about delaying gratification, and it's pretty amazing.
To play the game, you're not allowed to have sex... but that's not actually a ton of fun. You make it fun by trying to entice your partner into initiating sex with you, while he is doing the exact same thing to you.
The loser is the person who gives in and actually initiates sex. The winner is the partner who holds out the longest.
OK, it may sound silly and dull, but it really helps you, as a couple, focus on foreplay and building up anticipation and arousal. Try it and you'll understand.
5. The 30-Day Position Challenge
Every day for the next 30 days, you and your partner have to try new positions. Choose different sex positions that represent a certain card from a card game, and then pull one card every day for the next 30 days.
There are lots of different positions and forms of sex you can try, including Kama Sutra positions, car sex positions, shower sex positions, and kinky positions.
Mix it up a bit from your usual sex routine and be spontaneous. You never know — you and your partner might find something you really enjoy, and can use at a later time.
6. Strip Twister
If you've ever watched "Sex and The City," you know what Strip Twister is; it's essentially a kinky twist on an old classic.
Take the innocent childhood game of Twister and make it dirty by changing the rules. You can make the rules yourselves, or simply follow these rules for guidance: spin the spinner, and every time someone messes up or falls, one item of clothing must be taken off.
Play until one or both of you is naked and ready to jump each other's bones.
7. What's Your Fantasy?
For this game, all you need is a hat or jar. You and your partner write your different sex fantasies on a slip of paper, then draw one and see what you get.
Your fantasies can include anything from having sex in different places around the house, trying new sex positions, or doing a bit of role-playing. You can stop after pulling one fantasy out of the jar or hat, or keep going until all the slips of paper are gone!
8. Blind Man's Buff
Another game that's easy to play is Blind Man's Bluff. All you need for this sex game is a scarf or a blindfold.
Simply blindfold your partner and lead them into the bedroom or any place where you want to have your sexy rendezvous. You call the shots in this one! Keep them blindfolded while you explore their body, and maybe try out something new in the process.
Blindfolding your partner while having sex actually helps increase sensitivity and psychological vulnerability.
9. The Cake Game
Have you ever dreamed about eating food off your partner's body? Well, if so, this is the perfect (and delicious!) game to try together.
While you can buy a cake and use that, you can also use any ingredients you would find in or on a cake, including chocolate syrup, whipped cream, Nutella, strawberries, candy, or whatever else you desire.
Spread the ingredients all over your partner's body and then lick it clean!
10. Oral Dice
No need for sex dice when you can just use your general pair of dice!
Roll one or both dice, and whatever number it lands on is the amount of time your partner must pleasure you with oral sex. The two of you can swap back and forth, taking turns for even more fun.
11. You Are My Prisoner
Handcuffs and ties are essential in this game! Essentially, you'll get kinky and tie your partner up, taking them as your prisoner.
Take control by telling them all the dirty things you're going to do to them, and that you're the one in control here. You can have one partner remain in control, or take turns giving in and being a prisoner to your partner's sexual desires.
12. Sex Toy Roulette
This game is a play on Russian roulette, but involves the use of sex toys to keep it pleasurable. This will also include the use of the internet, so be sure to have a computer or phone handy.
Sex Toy Roulette works by blindfolding your partner and pulling up a sex toy website. Don't tell them what kinds of toys are up on the screen.
Then, while they can't see, have them click around randomly and see what toys they land on. The tenth toy they choose is the one you'll have to purchase. And then, the next time you have sex, you'll use the toy.
13. Sex Board Games
While there are plenty of different sex games you can buy on the internet — including Behind Closed Doors, The Path to Pleasures, Sexopoly, and You and Me — it's up to you to decide which one you want to add a sexy twist to.
You'll easily be able to find these on most online retailers. And all you have to do is purchase the game, pick one or two that look really interesting, and then when it arrives in the mail, try it out with your partner.
14. Naked Cooking
Who says that cooking can't be turned into a fun sex game? When you're naked, anything can be entertaining, especially cooking a delicious meal together.
As you prepare your meal and cook food in the kitchen, each partner must strip down. Need to boil water? Remove your pants. Have to chop some vegetables? Take that bra off!
Remove an article of clothing for each step of the food prep process until you're both naked. Just be careful not to use any hot oil when cooking or you could burn yourself.
15. Red Light, Green Light
In this game, you and your partner will explore different things you've never tried before during sex, like kissing certain body parts, choking, biting, mutual masturbation, using sex toys, and so on.
Red light means to stop if you don't like whatever action your partner is doing, and green light means you like it and want them to continue. You can even use yellow light if you want your partner to slow down their speed in whatever they are doing to you.
16. Sex Stories
What could turn you on more than your partner reading a hot and steaming sex story? Take turns reading erotica to one another, looking right into each other's eyes and letting your heart rates skyrocket.
By the time you're done with one story (if you can even finish it), the two of you will be so turned on and wanting sex that you might not even get through to the next story.
17. Truth or Dare
Put a dirty twist on a classic game! Because who said you can't turn a childhood game into something sexy?
For Truth or Dare, sit on the bed with one another as you take turns saying "Truth or Dare" to one another. When you're playing this game, use the opportunity to get inside your partner's head and learn all about their kinks, fantasies, and more.
The game ends when one player can't follow through with their Truth or their Dare, or when you get so turned on you have to stop to have a romp.
18. This Is War
Pillow fights aren't only for kids, because having a naked pillow fight can be incredibly hot for you and your partner. All you need is a few light pillows that you don't mind misshaping a little bit.
Be sure you're somewhere comfortable, like in a room with carpet or in the bedroom. Then, have a pillow fight where you lightly hit each other with your pillows. It might even devolve into a tickle fight!
Whoever surrenders first has to perform a sexual favor on the partner who won.
19. Stop and Start
This is a really fun game to try, as it exchanges the work equally between you and your partner.
Stop and Start works like this: When you first start kissing each other, set a timer and do what you please to your partner; when the timer goes off, whatever your partner was just leading with, you must follow, switching roles.
Keep switching back and forth as each timer ends. Sharing the lead and being dominant equally can be exciting and give more ideas of what to try in the bedroom.
20. Tear It Up
Have you ever had a sexual fantasy of ripping your partner's clothes off and going in for a night of passionate, hot sex? Well, now you can do just that, but without ruining your partner's good clothes!
Each partner will buy a cheap item of clothing, whether it's online or in stores. Make sure it covers your body significantly. Then, when you get a little riled up, literally rip each other's clothes off!
This is incredibly fun because you both are free to destroy the clothes, and take them off however you want.
21. Position Orgasm Challenge
In this challenge, you and your partner need to see how many sex positions you can go through before each of you achieve an orgasm.
The more positions, the more fun, and maybe you'll find a position that will help you at a later time, allowing you to finish faster and orgasm even harder. You can even add a second challenge to this by letting the winner determine a sex act that must be performed on them.
Improve your sex life and learn all about different positions in the process!
22. Open Your Mouth, Close Your Eyes
The rules are very simple for Open Your Mouth, Close Your Eyes. Make your partner either sit down or kneel in front of you. Tell them to close their eyes while you move a part of your body in front of their mouths.
When you say open your mouth, they can kiss, lick or suck whatever part you want them to. Then, make them guess what part of your body they are touching with their mouths. If they get it right, you can switch positions, but if they get it wrong, move on to another body part.
23. Grab Bag
Instead of a traditional grab bag with either Christmas gifts or alcohol, switch it up and do a grab bag of all your favorite sex toys. Choose between 5-10 sex toys, put them in a bag, and then each partner chooses one.
After you and your partner choose one, take turns trying the toys on one another in the bedroom.
24. X Marks The Spot
In X Marks the Spot, each partner will put an "X" on a specific part of their body. Visually imagine the spot rather than writing an actual "X" on your body in marker. Then, take turns as you kiss one another all over each other's bodies.
As you kiss, your partner will tell you if you're getting warmer or colder to wherever they put the "X" on their body. Try sticking to one spot, or make your partner guess where the different treasures of your body are.
Hands should definitely be incorporated to stimulate the body even more.
25. Lingerie Retail Therapy
If you've never treated yourself to some sexy lingerie, now is your chance! Both you and your partner will pick out something for each other to wear from a sex shop, no questions asked.
When you get home, the two of you must wear whatever the other ordered. There will definitely be some surprising outcomes here! But just think of how turned on you'll be when your partner wears your raunchy little gift.
26. Strip Pong
Beer pong is no longer just for college kids who like to party! Add a kinky twist on this game and make it super sexy.
In Strip Pong, the rules are very similar to regular beer pong. You'll need some plastic cups and ping pong balls to start. Take turns shooting the ping pong ball to land in the opposing team's cup.
Whoever is the first to land the ball in every cup is the winner, and the loser has to strip. Play until you or your partner are fully naked, and then maybe head into the bedroom for some extra fun.
27. Orgasm Race
Who said mutual masturbation had to be serious? In fact, you can make it into a game. While you lie side by side and masturbate yourselves, see who is the first person to climax.
The first person to orgasm wins, and then can watch their partner finish. Add another layer to the challenge by playfully sabotaging one another to win! Feeling one another's bodies will get you even more hot and bothered.
28. This Is So Wrong
If you've ever dreamed about having a sexy hook-up somewhere totally random, This Is So Wrong is the game for you. Don't be afraid to get caught — it's all part of the fun!
Find different places to have sex where you wouldn't ever dare of trying. If you're a little bit nervous, to be safe, try at a friend's house in their bathroom, or hooking up while roommates are home. And, if you're willing, maybe go into a public stairwell or a restaurant bathroom.
Just make sure wherever you go isn't "full-on" public.
29. Straight Face
In Straight Face, you and your partner will need slips of paper, a pen, and a small bowl. Write down random words or sayings, and put them in the bowl.
One by one, you and your partner have to take turns choosing a slip of paper and reading it. But it won't be in your normal voice; you can read the words in a funny voice, a sexy voice, a flirty voice, or any other voice you can think of. The point is to make your partner laugh or smile!
The first person to crack the smallest of a smile while their partner reads the words must take off an item of clothing. Or, you can take it off for your partner to make it sexier.
30. Never Have I Ever
This is the perfect game to learn more about your partner's past sexual experiences. In Never Have I Ever, you and your partner hold up 10 fingers, going back and forth saying what sexual things you've never tried before.
If your partner has done it, they must put a finger down; and if you have done something your partner suggests, you must put a finger down.
The first person to put all their fingers down wins and gets to chose what activity they want their partner to experience for the first time. But remember that in this game there are no losers, because each of you is winning by giving into new sexual experiences.
