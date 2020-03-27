How To Talk Dirty: 30 Freaky And Sexy Things To Say To A Guy

Don't shy away from 'dirty talk.' It's easier than you think.

It's no secret that guys love dirty talk, but often, women leave the dirty talk up to their man and don't turn up the verbal turn-on themselves.

Trust me when I tell you — your man is dying for you to whisper something sexy in his ear. But I understand, sometimes women struggle with freaky things to say.

If you like the idea of figuring out how to turn a guy on with a little dirty talk but feel awkward and shy about how to get started (without sounding foolish), this article is for you! What I've created for you here is a list of dirty things to say to your boyfriend, husband, or that new guy you just started seeing.

I'll arm you with dirty talk examples for how to turn your man on and keep you (and sex) on his mind all day long, even when you're not around.

And just because this is a list of dirty things to say to a guy, doesn't mean that you can't turn a guy on over text or email, too.

Dirty things to say about the physical things you like about him:

1. I love seeing you in a tight pair of jeans.

2. There's something about seeing you do any kind of physical labor that is a massive turn on.

3. Nothing makes me as turned on as seeing you when you're angry.

4. Seeing you right after a workout when you are all sweaty is incredible.

5. Looking deep into your blue/green/brown eyes makes me weak at the knees.

Freaky things to say about what you have planned for later:

​6. I need to get you home ASAP!

7. I wish we weren't out in public. I wish we were alone, know what I mean? (Give your man a sly smile when you say this).

8. I can't wait to show you what I'm wearing under this ... I think you're going to like it!

9. If you behave until we are alone, then I'm going to do something you will adore. (Again, try smiling slyly when you say this.)

10. I get so turned on just thinking about the last time we made love.

11. I want to give you the best oral sex you've ever had.

Sexy things to say about something he could be doing to you:

12. I love feeling you on top of me.

13. Feeling you overpower me and dominate me is so damn hot!

14. I wish you could just hold me in your arms all day long.

15. I don't think there is anything hotter than looking at your face when you're concentrating.

16. That feels amazing!

17. I love it when you hold my arms over my head.

18. I always get shivers when you grab my hair.

19. There is something insanely hot when I pin you down.

20. I feel so weak and turned on at the same time when I'm in your arms.

21. I want you to slowly kiss me from my lips, down my neck, onto my breasts and all the way down my body.

Hot things to say about what to do while you're in bed together:

22. Yes, just like that.

23. Don't stop!

24. Turn over.

25. Kiss me.

26. Get on the bed, now!

27. I want to see what magic you can perform for me tonight. (Perfect as a text message).

28. I love feeling you in my hands!

29. It feels so good!

30. You dominating me is such a turn on.

Now that you have some examples ... warm up your own mind and tap into what turns you on. Then try turning him on with your own dirty talk.

Here are four simple ways to come up with your own ideas for dirty things to say:

1. Think about what attracts you to him.

What turns you on about your man? It could be his butt, his arms, his face or even his feet. Use this as a starting point to come up with a sexy phrase that lets him know exactly how it makes you feel (no holds barred).

2. Give him a little sneak peek of what's to come later.

Try some verbal foreplay with your man to describe (in detail) what sexy act you have planned for later. Make it intimate and hot!

3. Tell him what turns you on.

Use your imagination to describe what you would like him to do to you and let him know how much you would like it. So if you're alluding to making love, let him know how much you enjoy it!

4. Tell him what to do.

A really easy way to use dirty talk while you're hooking up (or just before) is to give him commands and tell him what to do. Be confident and just shy of aggressive, he will be turned on by your take-charge attitude in bed.

Sean Jameson is a sex expert and founder of the Bad Girl's Bible website. He creates videos and detailed tutorials to help improve couples' sex life and intimacy.