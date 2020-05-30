8 Things Guys Will Say When They Really, Truly Love You

If these words come out of his mouth, he might just be your soulmate.

Let's face it. When you're dating and getting to know someone, words can be very confusing and keep you guessing about how he really feels about you.

This can be tough when you're ready to say "I love you," but he hasn't exactly said it yet, leaving you wondering: is he in love with me?

Just about any guy can talk the talk and sound great in the beginning. Men that have mastered "the game" and the art of seduction will know exactly what to say to create chemistry with you.

So when you're ready to find a keeper, how can you filter out the real deal from the talkers? The signs he loves you are hidden in words linked with actions that prove his commitment and love for you long-term.

When you're in the early stages — getting to know him and beginning your relationship together — the key to knowing he's the one is listening for words that are followed up by his actions that bring you deeper into a commitment with him.

How to know if he loves you depends on the kind of phrases and words he uses. What should you be looking for?

1. "You inspire me."

Anyone can say you're beautiful. Anyone can say you're hot. Anyone can say he wants you.

But your soulmate is inspired by you. He starts to act differently when you begin dating. He starts making arrangements for long-term plans to be with you. He strives to do a little bit more with his life than before he met you.

2. "I don't want to date anyone else or you to date anyone else."

This should be pretty clear. If he's a keeper, he will express very early on that he wants no one else and you — to himself.

3. "I'd love it if you came with me to..."

This could be his company holiday party, his spiritual center, his favorite hang out, or any place where he will be showing you off to his closest friends and peers. If he does this, he wants you to be included in the most important parts of his life.

4. "I want to help you with..."

If he is actively helping you out with tasks or repairs, then that means he wants to be your white knight. He doesn't want you calling in some guy with the top buttons on his shirt down and a tool belt. He wants to be your go-to guy.

5. "I want you to meet my family (or closest friends)."

Though he might not admit it yet, if he says this he's in the early stages of planning a future with you and wants to see if his family likes you and you like them, he wants to see if you feel at home where he feels at home.

6. "Move in with me."

If he wants to wake up next to you 7 days a week, he's committing to you. If he wants to be with you every day, that means he thinks you're the one and wants to build a life with you.

7. "When we get married/have kids/move to another location..."

If he says these things, not only does he want to commit to a 7-day a week relationship by living together, he wants you by his side as his partner for his major goals. He's planning an adventure and he wants you to be his leading lady.

8. "I love you."

Last but not least, these three words may come up any time on the journey. It should go without saying but needs to be reiterated that if he loves you, he will say it. Openly saying it regularly demonstrates that not only does he love you, but that he is a caring and communicative man and wants to make you happy.

Take the mystery and confusion out of dating and your relationship because it doesn't have to be complicated. If your man says those 8 things to you, he's a total keeper!

Dina Robison is a soulmate attraction coach and creator of the Dating Deliberately To Attract the One course. Begin attracting your soulmate today with a free audio "6 Ways To Begin Deliberately Attracting Your Soul Mate Now."