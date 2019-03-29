25 Inspirational Quotes To Live By That Remind You To Always Stand Up For The Truth

If you don't, who will?

It can be difficult to stand up for the truth, but that's what makes it so important to do so, particularly when everyone else seems to be on the opposite side.

Social pressures, insecurities, and fear keep our mouths shut as injustices occur. We are scared of the consequences of speaking out, what people will think, and, let's be honest, it's easier to sit back and let things slide.

But sometimes it’s so important to stand up for your beliefs that you must dare to raise your voice, especially if it’s not the popular opinion because that’s when it becomes mandatory for you to stand up for what’s right. If you don't, who will? These inspirational quotes to live by will help you let go of your fears in an effort to make things better.

A lot of negative events take place and bad situations arise because we don’t stand up for our beliefs. In fact, not standing up for our beliefs is almost like committing the crime ourselves.

When you sit idly by, it's easy to lose sight of who you are, whether it be at work, your personal life, relationships, or the community. Your values become diluted as you put them aside for the sake of convenience. To keep your sense of identity, you must keep true to your beliefs.

If something feels wrong, oppose it. If you support an act, say so. It's not always smooth sailing, but your conscience will thank you.

When you need a little motivation to stand up for what you believe in, refer to these 25 best inspirational quotes.

Motivational Quotes When You Need A Little Push

1. "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not." — The Lorax

2. "We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented." — Elie Wiesel

3. "Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others make it happen." — Unknown

4. "Strong people stand up for themselves, but stronger people stand up for others." — Suzy Kassem

5. "The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything." — Albert Einstein

6. "What's the point of having a voice if you're gonna be silent in those moments you shouldn't be?" — Unknown

7. "How much of human life is lost in waiting." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

8. "A real man will be honest no matter how painful the truth is. A coward hides behind lies and deceit." — Unknown

9. "If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter." — George Washington

Inspirational Quotes To Help You Feel Inspired

10. "I would rather die fighting for what is right than live passively amidst all that is wrong." — Suzy Kassem

11. "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." — Martin Luther King, Jr.

12. "In a world that demands you to obey the wrong rules: Being rebellious is right." — Jenna Galbut

13. "If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything." — Mark Twain

14. "I'm for truth, no matter who tells it. I'm for justice, no matter who is for or against. I'm a human being, first and foremost, and as such I'm for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole." — Malcolm X

15. "The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office." — Dwight D. Eisenhower

Positive Quotes For When You're Feeling Down On Yourself

16. "Raise your words, not your voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder." — Rumi

17. "It takes nothing to join the crowd. It takes everything to stand alone." — Unknown

18. "Stand for what is right. Even if it means standing alone." — Suzy Kassem

19. "Don't ever let anyone break your soul. You have to stand on your own two feet and fight. There are those who would give anything to see you fall, never give them the satisfaction, hold your head up high, put a smile on your face, and stand your ground." — Unknown

20. "You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right." — Rosa Parks

21. "Courage isn't having the strength to go on — it is going on when you don't have strength." — Napoleon Bonaparte

22. "Your silence gives consent." — Plato

23. "I am fire — if you want something salty and sweet, with no opinion, I am not the woman for you. I spit flames, often." — Janne Robinson

24. "Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds." — Albert Einstein

25. "Being able to admit you're wrong is important, but so is standing up for yourself when you're right." — Suzy Kassem

Mehruba Chowdhury is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.