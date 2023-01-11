Woman Considers Banning Husband From Baby Shower & Birth Of Their Child After His Reaction To The Gender

By Nia Tipton — Written on Jan 11, 2023
A woman is being called "unreasonable" after considering implementing a harsh punishment after seeing his reaction to the gender of their baby.
Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — she described not being happy after noticing how her husband reacted.
In her Reddit post, the woman, 28, explained that she and her husband, 29, have a daughter, 3, and he had been relatively happy when he found out he was having a daughter.
She wants to ban her husband from the baby shower and birth of their baby after seeing his reaction to them having a son.
She wrote that she and her husband are about to have their second child, and during her ultrasound, they were told she was having another girl.
"Again my husband was happy," she explained.
However, it turned out the gender had been wrong, and instead, the couple is having a boy instead.
"Turns out I was told wrong, and it's actually a boy we're having. My husband freaked out in excitement."
After noticing her husband's reaction, which she pointed out as being "nothing like his reaction to having a girl," she immediately became annoyed.
"He was actually jumping around and yelling, he immediately called all his friends and family," she wrote.
"He kept hugging and swinging our daughter around telling her she [was] getting a brother."
It didn't take long for her to directly confront her husband about his reaction and accused him of not being that excited when he thought he was only going to have two girls.
He argued that his reaction was "[because] he wanted a boy," which only further angered his wife.
"I don't want him at the baby shower (I guess it's not really a baby shower as we're not asking for anything, but still) or the birth," she remarked.
At first, he thought his wife was joking, but after realizing she was serious, he "started an argument over it."
The woman concluded her post by asking Reddit users if she would be in the wrong for choosing to omit her husband from the baby shower and the birth.
A majority of people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was being unreasonable.
"No judgment, as I would be disgusted too. But please talk with him after you’ve had a chance to reflect, and be honest about your feelings rather than doling out 'punishments,'" one user wrote.
Another user added, "It doesn’t sound like he treats your daughter badly or complained about having a second girl. So what’s the problem that he got excited [about] unexpectedly having a boy?!"
"You're being very immature if you don't let him attend the "baby shower," [or] even worse the birth," a third user chimed in.
"I think it's very likely he wanted a boy because you two already have a girl, not because he never wanted a girl in the family all along."
