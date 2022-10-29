Woman Reacts To Getting Asked To Be Bridesmaid At Ex’s Wedding To Her Best Friend

After a woman refused to be the bridesmaid at her childhood best friend's wedding because she's marrying her ex-boyfriend, her decision is being defended online.

Posting to the subreddit 'AITA' (Am I The A-hole), the woman, 29, wrote that she and her friend, Jane, 29, have been friends since they were in middle school, and the two were extremely close.

Her best friend started dating her ex-boyfriend and now they're getting married.

"During college Jane and I visited each other - she’s younger than me so I flew to LA for her 21st birthday and we always met up when we were home," she recalled in her Reddit post.

Jane went to college in California while she went to college in Georgia.

During her junior year of college, she met her boyfriend, Kyle, who was a senior at the time.

After Kyle graduated, he secured a job in New York City.

"While I was not intending on staying on the East Coast, I ended up also moving to NYC, partially to be with him."

After living in New York City for some time, Kyle decided that he wanted a change and started making plans to move to Los Angeles.

"We talked a lot about it I said if we could wait 6 months and move together since I just got promoted," she recalled.

Kyle ended up finding a job in Los Angeles and moved there instead of waiting as they'd previously agreed to do.

"It’s worth noting that Jane had moved to LA [in] January of that year," the woman added.

While she doesn't know when Jane and Kyle started dating, she notes that they were both familiar with each other.

The woman shared that her best friend and Kyle already knew each other from the times' Jane would visit, or she'd visit her friend with Kyle.

It wasn't long before the woman and Kyle started fighting, and they eventually broke up.

"Kyle and I kept talking and he decided he didn’t like LA and was going to move back to NYC," the woman wrote.

After the pandemic hits, the woman then finds out Kyle and Jane "may be together" through mutual friends, and when she asked Jane about it, her friend replied that they were just hanging out because "he was still new and didn’t have a lot of friends."

She noted that Jane would often post stories on Instagram and she and Kyle always looked "too close" to just be friends.

"She kept saying they’re just friends and I unfollowed both of them on Instagram and neither of them said anything. Jane and I haven’t really talked since everything happened."

Eventually, the woman learned that Kyle and Jane were engaged after Jane asked her to be a bridesmaid.

"I said no," the woman said after being asked to be a part of the wedding. "I felt it would be a little uncomfortable for me."

She explained that she felt as if Kyle had just been "stringing" her along while he was living in Los Angeles, and now feels "awkward that they weren’t honest about it from the beginning."

However, Jane and Kyle told her that she can bring her current boyfriend as a date to the wedding, but both Jane and her sister "think [she's] overreacting and should just say yes."

A majority of the people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was right to say no.

"It really sounds like he may have cheated on you with your best friend, at the very least they got together soon after you two broke up. They kept the relationship from you and lied about it," one user pointed out.

Another user chimed in, writing, "You're entitled to your peace and not doing things that make you uncomfortable. You don't want to do this, and you don't really trust either of them."

A third user added, "Why would you want to? You’re not even close to Jane anymore. The groom is your ex, the one that kept stringing you along. They both basically lied to you."

