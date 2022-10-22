Best Man Who Used To Date The Bride Gives Memorable Speech At The Wedding

While it's usually frowned upon to invite an ex to your wedding, this particular bride and groom didn't seem to care that much.

In a TikTok video posted by wedding photographers, Josh and Pres, the groom's best man was seen giving a rather memorable speech about his time dating the bride.

The best man shared that he had been dating the bride right before she'd started dating his best friend and the groom.

"I just noticed the connection they had. The laughs they shared together, the way they looked at each other," the best man said.

However, what started as a sincere speech quickly turned comical as the best man revealed he'd been dating the bride, Rachel.

"And you would think it would sound really romantic. The only problem is I was dating Rachel at the time," he continued.

The room immediately erupted into boisterous laughter, which also included the bride and groom, who were highly amused by the best man's jab and encouraged the rest of the crowd to cheer and holler along with them.

In the second part of his speech, the best man shared that he encouraged the bride and groom to date.

After the laughter died down, the best man promised that everything turned out "okay," and he and the bride, Rachel, are "still good."

"Still good!" Rachel echoed back to him as the audience laughed around her.

The best man then launched into a story about how he knew that Rachel and the groom, Foster, would eventually end up together.

"The second time that I knew Rachel and Foster should be together was a few years later," he began.

He explained that at the time, Foster had been living in Richmond, while Rachel had been abroad in Asia, and the two had been doing long distance.

"I had just walked into Whataburger for a football game at OSU and [Foster] is crying," the best man said of the phone call he'd received from his friend.

The best man continued, saying that Foster told him "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life, being apart from Rachel. I just don't know what I'm going to do."

He then cracked another joke, adding, "Me in my head, having a recent breakup, I'm like 'well it's not that bad.'"

The room then erupts into another fit of laughter as the best man once again references the fact that he'd been with Rachel right before Foster.

"I asked [Foster] what he wanted to do, and he says, 'I wanna be with her,' and I said, 'Then do it,'" he concluded.

In the comments section under the video, users reacted to the best man's speech.

One user defended his speech, writing, "It’s not that deep. They’re obviously cool now. He said 'you’re in college now' so obviously they dated in [high school]."

A second user praised the best man's attitude about Foster and Rachel's relationship, writing, "This is a man. Understanding that he wasn’t the right fit, still wishing her well, maintaining [the] friendship, and being true. He rocks."

"Never let your boyfriend stop you from meeting your husband!" another user joked.

