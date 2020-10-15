Megan Thee Stallion And Kehlani Allegedly Feuding After Instagram Unfollow Drama

Megan Thee Stallion and Kehlani are allegedly feuding, a rumor sparked w hen Kehlani unfollowed Stallion on Instagram. But there's way more to this story, than just social drama.

Megan Thee Stallion and Kehlani Feud: What We Know

Let's back up a bit.

Megan Thee Stallion was shot by Tory Lanez this summer.

Megan Thee Stallion got shot by rapper Tory Lanez on July 12. Stallion opened up about the shooting on Instagram in a post that said. “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."

According to the Los Angeles DA’s office, "The defendant [Lanez] and the 24-year-old victim [Megan Thee Stallion] got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and [Lanez] is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her."

Before Lanez was officially charged with the crime, he and Stallion fought about it. Lanez used his new album DAYSTAR to sing about the shooting and deny that he shot Stallion.

Following the shooting, Kehlani defended Megan Thee Stallion.

Before the shooting took place, Lanez was originally featured on Kehlani’s deluxe version of her album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. However, Kehlani removed Lanez from the album to show she was on Stallion’s side post-shooting.

Kehlani discussed her decision to remove Lanez from her album saying, "As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, 'Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn't necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?'. And not only that but, you know, this situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal s**t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible. Absolutely I'm changing up the record. It was business and it was also loyalty to a situation. This is not an industry friendship. That's really my friend and someone I say I love you to."

Lanez then addressed Kehlani on his album.

On Lanez’s album DAYSTAR, he addressed Kehlani. In the first song, “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps “I got nothin’ but love to spread, but n****s hate me / Hurt my heart to see them Twitter fingers come from Kehlani’s and Kaash Paige’s.”

In another song, “Bittersweet,” Lanez sings, “And these R&B singer women you called, all your friends choose / Kehlani hops on the news like it was somethin’ to prove / Like me and her wasn’t cool when I been friends with you for six years, Got my phone number too, you coulda called me / But you movin’ like we ain’t even crew, and you’d not rather hear my views? / We used to phone talk late about exes and all our boos / I held your newborn in my arms, tell me how we aren’t cool / Instead, you went to Twitter Shade Room to focus on your views.”

On October 14th, Kehlani unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram

On Wednesday October 14, fans noticed that Kehlani stopped following Stallion on Instagram. One fan tweeted, “So Kehlani unfollowed Megan on IG...Hmmm interesting.”

Another fan tweeted:

Kehlani unfollowed Megan on ig after she was defending her about the Tory situation. Literally EVERYONE falling out with meg. Something ain’t right — ..... (@itsASHBASH2yu) October 15, 2020

Kehlani addressed the drama, saying she's unfollowing everyone on Instagran.

In an Instagram story, Kehlani addressed the rumors, saying, “I am unfollowing everyone and starting at zero, Instagram only lets you go a certain amount at a time. I am trying to get to zero to start over again.”

Megan Thee Stallion also addressed the unfollow situation.

Since so many people believed that Megan Thee Stallion must have done something wrong to get Kehlani to unfollow, she addressed the rumors as well. Stallion took to Twitter to say:

People wish I was the “bad guy” so bad it’s weird — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 15, 2020

