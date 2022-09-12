Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Appear To Ignore Each Other In Backstage Video Amid Feud Rumors

Fans are speculating that Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are no longer friends after a video of them ignoring each other while backstage at a fashion show went viral.

In the short clip, Jenner, 26, and Hadid, 25, were seen getting ready backstage during New York Fashion Week to walk in the Proenza Schouler show.

Jenner can be seen walking around with a mask covering her face, looking at a board with photos of the clothes being worn in the show attached to it.

The camera then pans to see Hadid walking into frame, directly beside Jenner, though the two models don't make eye contact with each other.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid still friends?

While the two models still follow each other on social media, rumors have begun circulating that they actually aren't on good terms anymore.

Despite the video of Jenner and Hadid seemingly avoiding each other while backstage at a fashion show, they did snap a photo together with fellow model Shalom Harlow at Fashion Week, their first appearance together in some time.

The last time Hadid and Jenner were photographed together was in November 2021, after the two were both bridesmaids at their friend and fashion blogger Lauren Perez's wedding in Miami to David Waltzer, a manager at music label Electric Feel Entertainment.

Jenner and Hadid had also both attended the May 2022 Met Gala, though they weren't photographed together before the event or afterward.

Jenner and Hadid's friendship started when they were both 14/15 after Hadid reached out on Twitter, and the two were even friends back when they were both in high school, spending every day together.

Kendall Jenner has been hanging out with Bella Hadid's ex, The Weeknd, and her ex-friend.

The speculation regarding the end of their friendship started after Jenner was spotted at The Weeknd's concert in Los Angeles earlier this month, along with his rumored girlfriend, Simi Khadra, who used to be best friends with Hadid.

Hadid and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, famously dated on and off from 2015 to 2019, before the singer moved on with Hadid's former friend.

After Jenner was seen with Khadra, fans assumed that if the reality star was hanging out with her, she was no longer as close to Hadid as she previously had been.

no bc why did i unfollow kendall jenner after that video of her dancing at the weeknd’s concert with simi khadra like me and bella hadid are first cousins — salma (@salmawysalma) September 3, 2022

Jenner was also recently seen hanging out with Hailey Bieber and Camila Morrone, DiCaprio's recent ex-girlfriend.

Rumors have started circulating that DiCaprio "has his sights set on" dating Hadid's older sister, Gigi, who is also friends with Jenner.

Bella Hadid said she has lost friends in recent years due to her political views.

In a recent podcast interview on journalist Noor Tagouri's The Rep, Hadid spoke about how she's lost friends following her public support of Palestinian rights during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

While the model didn't explicitly say Jenner's name, Jenner had previously posted in support of Palestine before promptly deleting the post, leading some people to wonder if that might've affected Jenner and Bella's friendship.

"I had so many companies stop working with me," Hadid revealed. "I had friends that completely dropped me, like even friends I had been having dinner with at their home on Friday nights, for seven years, like now just won’t let me at their house anymore.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.