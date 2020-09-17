Did Nicki Minaj Have Her Baby? Very Likely, According To Her Mom's Instagram Comments

Nicki Minaj's baby may already have arrived!

It's been less than two months since NickI Minaj officially announced that she's pregnant but already, some fans are speculating that she may have given birth based on an Instagram post shared by her mom, Carol Maraj. We don't have many details about Minaj's pregnancy with husband Kenneth Petty so far, but that just means that fans' curiosity is off the charts at this point.

So what's the deal?

Did Nicki Minaj have her baby already, or is she still pregnant?

Here's what we know, but at this point, a lot is still a mystery.

Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy in July.

In a post on Instagram, Nicki shared a photo of her baby bump for the first time, sharing the good news with her followers — though she didn't share her due date or how pregnant she is, making it impossible to predict when she'd actually be giving birth. In fact, she simply captioned the photo "#preggers," leaving it at that... and unfortunately for her fans, she hasn't shared many details since.

Now, Nicki Minaj's mom is hinting the baby may have already been born.

Minaj's mom, Carol Maraj, took to Instagram to post a photo from Minaj's maternity shoot with famed photographer David LaChapelle, writing that motherhood "already" looked beautiful on her daughter, which made people believe that the baby had already arrived.

"Is it too late to post a #WCW? Thank you @david_lachapelle for capturing my heart on the outside," Maraj wrote. "Onika has always been so nurturing , caring, loving, bold, beautiful, God-fearing and selfless... motherhood already looks beautiful on you!"

There are also rumors that Minaj is making an announcement on Monday.

Rapper Jaquae reveals Nicki Minaj will be making a big announcement on Monday. pic.twitter.com/KJxaHADHFs — (@HARDWHlTE) September 17, 2020

Though he has since deleted the post from his Instagram, rapper Jaqae promised his followers on Tuesday night that on Monday, Minaj will be making a big announcement, adding in his story, "No seriously... salute to the Barbz y'all don't play. Just know I said what I said and it's going to be a wonderful treat for everyone." It's totally possible that Monday's announcement could have something to do with Minaj's baby... or new music.

Minaj herself has been silent on social media.

Her last Instagram post was on August 1, and since then, she's been radio silent on both Instagram and Twitter. After she was finished promoting her single, "Move Ya Hips," Minaj stopped posting on social media altogether, which only adds fuel to the rumors that her baby has already arrived and she's busy soaking up these first few newborn days with her little one.

Minaj has said that she plans to live her life a bit more under the radar when she has a family.

Before she even announced her pregnancy, Minaj said in tweets from last September that she planned to start a family and "retire." Though she later clarified that she didn't mean she'd be walking away from music altogether, she did seem serious about keeping her family life out of the spotlight, so if she did give birth, it's not surprising that she wouldn't have made it public yet.

"I’ve decided to retire & have my family," she tweeted.. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, (X) in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

Did Nicki Minaj have her baby?

At this point, it's hard to answer that question without any clues from Minaj herself, so hopefully, she'll fill fans in soon. In the meantime, we'll just have to keep an eye on the 'Gram and hope that Minaj returns to posting ASAP. It's such an exciting time in her life, and hopefully one that she'll want to share with her fans.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.