Kanye West Begs God To Bring His ‘Family Back Together’ As Julia Fox Says She’s Not Threatened By Kim Kardashian

In the whirlwind of celebrity gossip, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pete Davidson, and Julia Fox have taken up all of the spotlights and refuse to stay out of the tabloids.

Unfortunately, one of the parties doesn’t seem to want to be involved with West, and that’s his ex-wife, Kardashian.

However, he has still having a hard time letting her go.

Kanye West shared Kim Kardashian's Vogue photoshoot and pleaded to win her back.

The photoshoot included images of Kardashian with her kids where they played basketball, rode around in a mini Lamborghini, and looked like they had a lot of fun.

In the latest string of drama surrounding the Kardashian-West children, Kanye posted the photoshoot with the caption “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

Ever since their divorce proceedings began in early 2021, West has been open and focused on trying to bring their family back together and get Kardashian back.

On the Drink Champs podcast in November, West referred to her as his “wife” and admitted his true feelings, saying “I want us to be together.”

However, if you thought West's feelings for Kardashian went away when he started dating Julia Fox, you'd be wrong.

But don't worry, you're not the only one who made that mistake.

Julia Fox says she isn't worried about Kanye West's 'residual feelings' for Kim Kardashian.

Fox made the admission on a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she was talking about her relationship with West, comparisons to Kardashian, and everything else that goes on or went on in her life.

"I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human," Fox said about how West might still hold some feelings for Kardashian. "I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters."

She even referred to the famous rapper as her boyfriend, saying “I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend," before adding that they haven’t had a real conversation about their relationship status.

However, a Page Six insider who's close to Fox has claimed that the couple is in an open relationship after West was spotted with a Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones.

But Fox isn’t the only one who has used the b or g-word recently.

Pete Davidson recently referred to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend, confirming their relationship status.

In a recent conversation with Kay Adams, host of “PEOPLE (The TV Show!)” about his partnership with Hellman's Mayo for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial, he referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," the comedian said in response to how he has appeared in the spotlight recently.

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he continued, referring to Kardashian with the title.

Davidson has done his best to stay out of the Kardashian-West drama but responded to West’s diss of him on his newest song — by laughing at it.

Kardashian has tried to keep their disputes private, but West refuses and has been repeatedly posting about how he disapproves of North West being on TikTok and accusing the Kardashians of keeping him away from his kids.

It seems like everyone but Kanye wants to settle the disputes, but with his next album, Donda 2, scheduled for release on February 22nd, he needs all the publicity he can get in order to sell more albums.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.