6 Strange Rules Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make Each Other Follow In Their Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, have definitely become the internet's most interesting couple.

The pair first met in March 2020 on the set of the indie film "Midnight In The Switchgrass," with a source telling E! News that the co-stars had, "been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down" due to COVID-19, adding that, "The down time has been good for them... They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.

Months later Fox appeared in Kelly's music video for his single, "My Bloody Valentine," before the two went on to confirm their relationship in June 2020.

The couple has recently gotten engaged in January 2022 after dating for over a year, and have continued to make headlines throughout their relationship.

Here are 6 rules Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly follow in their relationship.

1. They drink each other's blood.

Apparently, Fox and Kelly have a blood-drinking ritual the two follow.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Fox revealed the bizarre concept of drinking Kelly's blood and vice versa. "So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like 'Game of Thrones,' drinking each other's blood."

"It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

2. Megan Fox has the final say in their wedding planning.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, a source told the publication that Fox and Kelly are in the final stretch when it comes to planning their upcoming wedding and that Fox has the last say in things.

"Megan and MGK are pretty much done wedding planning. They are both totally on the same page, which has made things easy for them, but Megan is definitely pulling everything together and has the final say on what goes and what doesn't," the source said.

3. Machine Gun Kelly shows up to Megan's photoshoots.

Back in July 2021, Fox graced the cover of InStyle, an event that Kelly was there to support his girlfriend. For the corresponding interview, Kelly even gave some quotes about his relationship with the actress.

She’s like the earth. When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it’s a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life," Kelly said when asked to describe Fox.

4. Megan returns the favor by attending many of Machine Gun Kelly's shows.

Considering the couple are rather inseparable, Fox has attended many of Kelly's shows, most recently showing her face at his concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, according to Page Six.

Before Kelly embarked on his Tickets to My Downfall tour in early September 2021, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Fox was definitely joining her significant other on his tour.

"Assuming all continues to go well, it’s looking likely that [Megan] will join him on tour,” a source told the publication. “Not full-time, but you can expect her to be around, and there’s no question about that.”

5. Machine Gun Kelly already refers to Megan as his wife.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith, Kelly explained that calling Fox his wife is just a sign of respect.

"I think when I speak about terminology — it never felt like my girlfriend," he said. "It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship."

Fox echoed that sentiment, saying that the two will get married when the time is right. "He’s got all the names. No [we aren't married], we don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year, when it needs to happen the universe will open up and give us the space to do that."

6. They both want children together.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that both Fox and Kelly have been discussing the possibility of “expanding their family one day.”

“They are so excited to spend the rest of their lives together, traveling the world, living in complete bliss and harmony, and potentially expanding their family one day.”

Currently, MGK has a 13-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship, while Fox shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green: nine-year-old Noah, eight-year-old Bodhi, and five-year-old Journey.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.