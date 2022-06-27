Megan Fox Slammed For Romanticizing Machine Gun Kelly’s Drug Addiction In Deleted Instagram Caption

Machine Gun Kelly fans are angry with Megan Fox after she appeared to poke fun at his drug addiction on Instagram.

The “Transformers” actress posted a set of photos from the “Bad Things” singer’s ongoing tour on Sunday. Fox has since deleted the post, but not before drawing the ire of her fiance’s passionate fans.

Megan Fox appeared to romanticize MGK's drug addiction.

“Watching you rap your a– off wearing a tight green chainmail scoop neck tank top, looking like Link if he had abandoned his quest for Zelda and instead become an elven underworld prince with a moderate to severe drug addiction,” Fox wrote in her caption.

This doesn’t just hurt kells, but those who suffer from addiction. It just makes it seem as if we can’t get better. Disgusting way of thinking Megan fox. pic.twitter.com/thRM9ddIRE — carley (@ESTCarlXX) June 26, 2022

MGK's fans quickly took to social media to call out Fox for her comments, criticizing her for appearing to make a joke out of something so serious.

“This doesn’t just hurt Kells, but those who suffer from addiction,” one Twitter user said. “It just makes it seem as if we can’t get better. Disgusting way of thinking Megan Fox.”

“I’m so glad everyone else is finally realizing what a trash person Megan Fox is, romanticizing Kells drug issues and mental health,” another user said. “I’ve been saying this since her ‘dark fairytale,’ ‘rehab Barbie,’ ‘loving him is like living in a wildfire’ bulls—. She’s so toxic!”

Some also slammed Fox, a self-proclaimed feminist, for choosing to comment on her fiance’s personal problems rather than speaking up about the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday.

“You think Megan Fox would be talking about the rights of women being taken away, but instead she’s choosing to post on Instagram romanticizing Machine Gun Kelly’s addiction,” another said.

“Megan Fox needs to get out, period,” another said. “If she’s, according to her, a ‘feminist,’ she could’ve spoken up about everything that’s happened in the last few days but no.”

Machine Gun Kelly has been open about his addiction issues.

The actor and singer detailed his battle with drug abuse in a November 2020 interview with Dave Franco for Interview Magazine. MGK explained that he grew to depend on substances to create his music, and described the experience as “limiting.”

“I think I watched myself believe that drugs were how you attained a level, or unlocked something in your brain, and I’ve seen the pros and cons of it,” MGK said. “Adderall was a huge thing for me for a long time. And I went from orally taking it to then snorting it, and then it became something where I was scared to ever go into a studio if I didn’t have something.

“I wouldn’t even step out unless there was a medicine man who was going to visit me and give me what I needed. And that’s where it becomes a problem. You’re telling yourself you can’t do this without that, when really it’s in you the whole time.”

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.