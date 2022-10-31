‘She’s Someone’s Mother’ — Megan Fox Called Out Over Halloween Photo With Machine Gun Kelly

On Halloween, Megan Fox posted on Instagram her couple's costume with Machine Gun Kelly and is now facing backlash.

The photo shows Fox dressed as, well, you can see for yourself.

Megan Fox was on her knees in front of MGK dressed as a priest.

For the past week, Fox has taken to her Instagram to show off her couple’s costumes with fiancé MGK.

The costumes have included Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and a glammed-up Fox with a leather-bound MGK.

But one costume posted on October 30, 2022, seems to have landed the couple in hot water.

The post captioned “On Sundays we take communion,” showed Fox on her knees in leather, a collar attached to her neck connected to MGK in his priest outfit.

Many people were upset in the comments.

“The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media,” one user commented.

Others commented on how insulting it was for the couple to be mocking Christianity.

“I’m not catholic but this is so WRONG AND SO MANY WAYS making fun of religion. Respect required respect so you guys lost mine. Respect the Bible!” another user commented.

More people elaborated on how insulting it was that they would "make fun" of Christianity but if this was done with any other religion, people would be outraged.

“Notice how Christianity is the only religion that is openly mocked and people find it comical?? Hmm,” a user wrote.

Most of the comments slammed Megan Fox.

While people were outraged about the "distasteful" costume, others were quick to call out Fox for her part in the costume.

“Is Megan Fox a mom? Like wtf is she doing? Her kids are going to see this. Where is the respect? This dude is literally manipulating her,” one user wrote.

“Cringe. Just shoot porn and call it a day. You have kids that don’t need to see your BDSM references," another user wrote.

"I see 2 mentally unstable adults (one of which had kids and lived with a man she felt was controlling and boring ahem ahem BAG)… but now she’s exploding into her originality with 0 balance. Be submissive all day and enjoy it but not everything needs to be on social media.

But the comments seem to slam Fox more than MGK.

While commenters were quick to call Fox out on the fact that her children were going to see this, that she’s a mother etc, MGK's role as a father wasn’t discussed at all in the comments.

The comments expose a double-standard between how we treat moms versus how we treat dads. MGK, who is a dad to a teenage daughter, was not criticized for his actions while Fox's sexuality was policed and shamed.

The comments reveal the misogynistic double standard when it comes to moms.

Fox has previously been called out for posting to her socials lewd photos of herself.

Just recently she clapped back at a user on her Instagram for asking where her kids were.

"Wait wait wait, I have ... kids? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel," she wrote.

"That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

Fox has previously spoken about her life on social media as a celebrity.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, she said, “I don’t think people understand that we’ve come to this place where like we’ve grasped ‘bullying is bad’ but when it comes to a celebrity, all of that is thrown out the window.”

So often people forget that while women can be mothers, they are humans first with their own autonomy and life outside of their kids.

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news