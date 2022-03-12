5 Theories About Who Khloe Kardashian’s Real Dad Is — And Which One Is Most Likely True

Khloe Kardashian has long been haunted by rumors that she has a different father than the other members of the Kardashian clan.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian were all born during Kris Jenner’s marriage to famed lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr.

But due to Khloe's physical differences to her older sisters, fans have often theorized that the Good American founder isn’t Robert Kardashian’s biological daughter.

Who is Khloe Kardashian’s father?

Khloe has always said that Robert Kardashian Sr is her real father — and Kris Jenner has always maintained the same.

However, over the years several other contenders have appeared in viral rumors about Khloe’s paternity.

Here are 5 theories about who Khloe Kardashian’s real dad is.

1. OJ Simpson

One of the most popular theories suggests that controversial former football star OJ Simpson is Khloe’s real dad.

Robert Kardashian Sr, Simpson’s longtime friend, was famously a member of Simpson’s “Dream Team” — the legal team who represented him in his 1995 trial for the murder of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and, Ronald Goldman.

Kris Jenner had been close friends with Nicole Brown before her death but that hasn’t stopped rumors from spreading that she had an affair with Simpson.

Both Jenner and Simpson have denied the allegations with the matriarch even breaking down in tears while discussing the claims in a “Keeping Up With The Kardashians' episode.

Here's a side by side of OJ Simpson's daughter & Khloe Kardashian...lol that's all

But that hasn’t stopped fans from making side-by-side comparisons claiming Khloe Kardashian looks similar to Simpson’s daughter Sydney Simpson.

2. Lionel Richie

A less popular — but more bizarre — theory is that singer Lionel Richie fathered Khloe Kardashian after an affair with Kris Jenner.

There doesn’t seems to be much to this one, apart from a claim from an anonymous source that says Kris and Lionel had an affair in the 80s. Khloe was born in 1984.

“They had a sexual affair – he bragged about it,” the source, who claims to be friends with Lionel, stated, “He said he was on the outs with his wife at the time.”

y'all can't tell me that Khloe Kardashian and Sofia Richie don't look alike

Fans have also pointed out that Khloe does look somewhat similar to Lionel’s daughter, Sofia Richie, who dated Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

3. Alex Roldan

Kris Jenner’s longtime hairdresser is another man rumored to be Khloe Kardashian’s biological father.

Roldan has been close with the family for years, even appearing on various episodes of “KUWTK” but there has never been tangible evidence that Kris had an affair with him.

However, fans have pointed out that the Roldan does look somewhat similar to Khloe.

Nah, it's Khloe Roldan. The side by side is of Alex Roldan, Kris's ex hairdresser. Looks like Alex was doing more than just cutting Kris's hair

There’s also another element to this theory that has claimed Rob Kardashian Jr. is also Roldan’s biological child. But we’ll let you read that for yourself here.

4. Todd Waterman

When Kris Jenner revealed in her 2011 memoir that she had an affair while married to Robert Sr, rumors about Khloe’s paternity only heightened.

In the book, Kris used the pseudonym “Ryan” to refer to the man with whom she had her marriage-ending affair.

Todd Waterman later came forward and spoke about their “crazy and passionate” affair which he says began in 1989.

Given that Khloe was born four years prior, the timeline doesn’t add up in the theory that Waterman is her father.

Rob Jr. was born in 1987, in case you were suspicious.

But fans often reference Waterman, believing that if Kris had one affair, she could have had others too.

5. Robert Kardashian Sr.

Instagram

The most obvious and most likely assumption is, of course, the man who raised Khloe, her two older sisters and her younger brother.

Kris married Robert in 1978 and divorced in 1991 after being unfaithful during their marriage — Robert would later die of cancer in 2003.

Khloe has repeatedly stated that Robert is her father and she doesn’t need a DNA test to prove it. She even refused to get one in a 2012 episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

In a later episode, Khloe did all take 23AndMe ancestry tests that did prove she has Middle Eastern ancestry just like her sisters — presumably from Robert’s Armenian heritage.

“You are my sister,” Kourtney joked when the results were revealed.

