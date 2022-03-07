New Theory Suggests Rob Kardashian’s Real Father Is Kris Jenner’s Longtime Hairstylist

There are very few details that the Kardashian-Jenner family keep from their fans but, that hasn't stopped their followers from coming up with conspiracy theories about alleged secrets kept by reality TV's first family.

One of the most popular of these theories involves Khloe Kardashian and rumors that Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner's late ex-husband, is not her biological father.

Though Jenner has always insisted Robert Kardashian is the father of her first four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Jr, some fans disagree and have speculated that Khloe's real father is Kris Jenner’s former hairdresser, Alex Roldan.

This theory has been debated by fans over and over but, until now, no one has questioned Robert Kardashian Jr's paternity.

Now, a fan has suggested that Khloe and Rob have a different biological father than Kourtney and Kim.

Is Kris Jenner's hairdresser, Alex Roldan, Rob Kardashian Jr.'s father?

Probably not, but one TikTok user seems to think Roldan may secretly be the only Kardashian brother's real father.

“I’m on Season 5, Episode 11, and Bruce literally goes to get his hair done by Alex Roldan, who is rumored to be Khloe’s dad,” TikTok user TheFinalGurl said in a video with nearly 80 thousand views.

“He says Kris has gone to him for 25-30 years.”

After mentioning the previous rumor, she says that she now thinks that Rob Jr.’s dad might also be Roldan because they look so much alike — at least to her.

In the episode, Caitlyn Jenner goes to Roldan with Rob Jr. and there’s a good portion of the scene where the camera grabs all three of them in the shot, allowing for a near-perfect side-by-side comparison of Roldan and Rob Jr.

If that side-by-side comparison wasn’t enough, TheFinalGurl decides to make a follow-up TikTok responding to one of the comments on the original where someone said Rob Jr. looks just like Rob Sr. and not Roldan.

“Again, this is just in fun, but hear me out,” she starts the TikTok comparing the two Robs. “Yeah, they look alike obviously because I’m sure that he’s his dad.”

She even grabbed pictures where Rob Sr. was younger to emphasize that they “do look alike, but they don’t look alike.”

Kris Jenner opened about being unfaithful to Robert Kardashian in her 2011 memoir but never mentioned having an affair with Roldan.

After comparing Rob to Rob, she pulls up a photo of Roldan and compares it to a couple of photos of Rob Jr., and everyone becomes divided in the comments trying to figure out what the truth really is.

“Okay, you’re not crazy and I see it, but he looks more like Rob Senior,” says the top comment on the TikTok. “Which makes me think that her dad is Robert. I’m so confused.”

“Omg I personally think he looks more like the stylist,” someone claimed while others pointed out that they actually have identical noses.

Then people brought up the other Kardashians, saying that Kim and Kourtney always looked way more similar to each other while Khloe and Rob looked more similar — which when you factor in the conspiracy starts to make sense.

Regardless of whether or not people are starting to believe that Rob looks like Roldan, everyone can agree that Khloe looks just like him and that she’s a “dead ringer” for him.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.