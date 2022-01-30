8 Unsettling Details About Kim Kardashian’s Toxic First Marriage To Damon Thomas Who She Married At 19

If you’re reading this, you’re probably mostly up to date with Kim Kardashian’s latest relationship status: having divorced Kanye West last year, her husband of six years, and currently dating Pete Davidson.

You may even know about Kardashian's infamous 72 day marriage to NBA star Kris Humpheries back in 2011.

But what many people don’t know is that Kim Kardashian’s first marriage was actually when she was only 19 years old, before she was widely known, and there’s a lot of details about it that doesn’t sit right with us.

Here are 8 unsettling details about Kim Kardashian's marriage to Damon Thomas.

1. Damon Thomas was 10 years older than Kim Kardashian.

Damon Thomas is a music producer, who is currently the CEO of Thomas Krown Records. According to various sources, he has worked with various artists, such as Lionel Richie and Pink.

They were married in 2000, when Kardashian was only 19 and Thomas was 29, eloping in Las Vegas less than a year after meeting each other. They split about three years later.

Those three years, however, reveal a very dark period of Kardashian’s life, much of which came from their relationship.

2. Kim Kardashian was still young, naïve, and felt dependent on Thomas.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kardashian admitted, “I used to be so dependent on the guys I was in a relationship with. I don't know why, because I wasn't raised that way. If I looked at myself at 19, I would shake myself and be like, Wake up; you are way too smart for this.”

She goes onto explain how her first marriage came about. The pair went to Vegas, he said they should get married, and Kardashian — still in this young stage of her life where she felt dependent on her relationships — found herself agreeing in order to please him.

3. Kim Kardashian said she was high on ecstasy during their wedding.

According to a clip from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim also revealed that she had been high on ecstasy when she had married Thomas.

In the clip, Kardashian says, "I did ecstasy once: I got married. I did it again: I made a sex tape — like, everything bad would happen."

4. Damon Thomas was allegedly very controlling over Kim Kardashian.

According to The Daily Mail, who was able to recover the court documents filed at Los Angeles Superior Court in 2003, we see Kim Kardashian’s own statements, filed under her then-married name.

Kardashian claimed that Damon did not like her to leave the house and disallowed her from doing so on many occasions.

He wanted to know where she was at all times, so if she did want to leave, she was expected to ask him for permission.

According to Kardashian, Thomas did not want any men to have opportunities to hit on her.

According to the documents, he even made her quit her job she’d held for years as a salesgirl because he did not want any previous boyfriends to have a way to find her or contact her.

5. Damon Thomas allegedly coerced Kim Kardashian into getting plastic surgery to look better for him.

Thomas reportedly even gave her $3,650 for liposuction to look more "perfect."

Later, he gave her an additional $1,000 for even more plastic surgery.

6. Damon Thomas was allegedly physically abusive to Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian claims that Thomas began to hit her only a few months after they were married.

On one occasion that is described as an example, Kardashian says, “Damon learned that I had paged someone and demanded to know whom it was that I had called. I told him the name of the friend. He became enraged and punched me in the face. My face was bruised and swollen as a result.”

Kardashian elaborates that in this moment she considered calling the police, but she was too afraid of Thomas, and so she did not.

7. Kim Kardashian was allegedly attacked by Damon Thomas during their separation.

Another altercation that is described in detail in the court documents was when she went to pick up some things from his house after they had separated.

Over the phone, he said that she could come pick up a few personal items, but she could not be there the next day while the movers picked up the bulk of her belongings.

However, when she arrived the night before and went to get some toiletries from his bathroom, he reportedly became furious, and screamed at her to get out of his bathroom.

He then attacked her physically, slamming her into the wall and threatening to choke her with his hands around her neck. Then, according the documents, he punched the wall right next to her head.

He then physically forced her towards the front door, grabbing her hair, pushing her up the stairs and throwing her at the front door, where she hit her head.

According to Kardashian and the court documents, there were several other incidents as well, and she claims that the abuse continued after they were separated as well.

8. Damon Thomas claims Kim Kardashian used him for money.

It was Thomas who eventually filed for divorce, claiming that the young Kardashian had been cheating on him with several men, and that she was “obsessed with fame.”

Thomas denied Kardashian’s allegations against him, telling In Touch that she did it to get “a lot of money” from him.

Kardashian, meanwhile, denied his claims that she had been cheating on him.

And despite her messy and undoubtably difficult first marriage, it is good to see that it has not destroyed her faith in love and relationships, nor has her more recent divorce with Kanye West.

