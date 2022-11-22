Shawn Mendes Allegedly Dating His 50-Year-Old Chiropractor — Who Once Joked She Was 'Old Enough To Be His Mother'

It appears Shawn Mendes might have a new lady in his life — his chiropractor.

Mendes, 24, has caused a wave of fan speculation after he was recently spotted out with his chiropractor, Jocelyne Miranda, shopping at a farmer's market in West Hollywood.

A photo of the rumored couple, which was posted by fans on Reddit, showed Mendes and Miranda walking arm-in-arm together.

Mendes and Miranda, who reportedly have a 26-year age difference between them, were also seen earlier this month shopping for groceries together at an Erewhon market in Los Angeles.

The two were filmed exchanging a hug before going their separate ways.

| Shawn Mendes hoy con Dra. Jocelyne Miranda en Los Ángeles, California. pic.twitter.com/m8aO9ESex0 — Shawn Media (@ShawnMdiaSA) November 11, 2022

The pair were also photographed grabbing lunch together in July 2022 at South Beverly Grill in West Hollywood.

Who is Jocelyne Miranda?

Miranda, 50, is a licensed doctor in the field of Chiropractic and Rehabilitation based in Los Angeles, California, who is rumored to be dating Mendes.

According to her website, Miranda has worked in her field for 20 years and splits most of her time between California, London, and other countries across the globe.

For her regimen, she uses “bio-mechanical evaluation combined with Joint and Soft Tissue Manipulation techniques,” and she also specializes in “Spine and Extremity Adjustments.”

With her line of work, Miranda has worked with a slew of celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and Blake Griffin.

| Shawn Mendes with Omar Apollo and Jocelyne yesterday in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/B62zCWapF5 — The Mendes Updates (@TheSMendesUpdt) October 20, 2022

Her website bio states that she routinely works with singers using "Craneo Sacral Therapy and Diaphragm/Breathing techniques for singers with DNS rehabilitation protocols.”

Miranda has worked as Mendes' chiropractor in the past.

She reportedly worked with Mendes while he was on his 2018-19 tour.

Miranda has even worked with the 'Lost in Japan' singer for major events, including the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, and Saturday Night Live.

On her Instagram, she even shared posts with Mendes, including past birthday shoutouts and glimpses of him backstage.

Miranda previously denied she was dating Mendes.

In October 2020, Miranda even shut down rumors that she was romantically involved with Mendes when a fan accused her of "touching" Mendes while he was still in a relationship with Camila Cabello, Miranda hit back and denied that she was interested in the pop singer.

"Maybe because I'm his Doctor [and] old enough to be his mother," she wrote back in the since-deleted comment.

Before Mendes was rumored to be dating his chiropractor, the singer was spotted getting close and personal with YouTuber Hitomi Mochizuki in February 2022.

Mendes had recently split with Cabello and was photographed in Hawaii with Mochizuki, though the two never confirmed the rumored romance.

