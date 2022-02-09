Shawn Mendes Spotted Getting Close With Popular YouTuber During A Yoga Ritual In Hawaii

Shawn Mendes was recently spotted cozying up to a new women in Hawaii on Friday.

Mendes and Hitomi Mochizuki were photographed by paparazzi while on a beach doing yoga rituals.

The photos showed Mochizuki kneeling in front of the 'Wonder' singer until the two were face-to-face, while Mendes, 23, inhaled from a shamanic medicine called Rapé powder, which is a kind of tobacco used in spiritual practice by shamans and tribes in Brazil and Peru.

Shawn Mendes in Hawaii making a cleasing ritual, recently. pic.twitter.com/ki3x1Znrgu — The Mendes Media (@TheMendesMedia) February 7, 2022

Another photo shows the two sitting across from each other, touching fingers while staring into each other's eyes.

Following their beach yoga ritual, Mendes and Mochizuki were all smiles as they grabbed lunch after.

Who is Hitomi Mochizuki?

Shawn Mendes rumored new girlfriend is a YouTuber and influencer.

Mochizuki, 24, self-identifies as a "Forest Nymph" and an "Ashtanga Yogi," according to her Instagram page, and has over 400,000 followers.

Mochizuki is 24 and was born on November 3, 1997 — making her a Scorpio.

Hitomi Mochizuki has a popular YouTube channel.

Mochizuki is best known for her YouTube channel, which has 960,000 subscribers, in which she often shows her spiritual side and shares lifestyle, meditation, and yoga videos as well as some fashion lookbooks and outfits.

Mochizuki is also passionate about healthy eating habits and routine fitness, often chronicling what she eats in day for the viewers on her YouTube channel.

She is also open about her mental health, even posted a 26-minute video to her channel in July 2021 where she speaks about how she copes with her anxiety, along with her "daily habits" that allow for her not to feel depressed.

Mochizuki also documented living in a treehouse for a month in a video posted to her channel back in August 2019.

“I feel my whole body and nervous system just relax and neutralize when I’m surrounded by green and foliage. I just feel that everyone needs to spend time in the stillness of nature to remember a part of themselves.” Hitomi explained in her video.

It is unclear if Shawn Mendes and Hitomi Mochizuki are dating.

The pair seem to be close but have shown no clear signs of a budding romance.

The rumored relationship between Mendes and Mochizuki comes on the heels of Mendes's breakup with singer Camila Cabello, who, along with Mendes, also follows Mochizuki on Instagram.

Mendes and Cabello announced their split back in November 2021 after being together for two years.

The two pop singers told the public about their breakup on Instagram with a joint statement.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read, which the two stars shared to their Instagarm stories.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward [love] Camila and Shawn."

Mendes and Cabello had been friends for years, before they started dating in July 2019.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.