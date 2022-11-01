Chris Evans Latest Instagram Post Fuels Dating Rumors With Portuguese Actress

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are fuelling dating rumors after eagle-eyed fans noticed a clue in Evans' latest Instagram post.

In a blind submission posted by celebrity gossip site Deux Moi, Evans' followers noticed that he posted a set of carved pumpkins on Halloween to his feed, which was an identical post made by Baptista's mother, Elsa.

"Chris posted this," the fan wrote, posted by Deux Moi, alongside a screenshot of Elsa's Instagram, whose profile photo was set to the same pumpkin photo Evans posted, though her profile picture has since changed.

So? Chris Evans and Alba Baptista is official (secret) dating? pic.twitter.com/0FKqNbINGp — nope (@noneedyours) October 31, 2022

"And Alba's mom had this as her profile picture already before. It’s confirmed he and Alba [are] dating and she and her mom [are] in [Massachusetts] this weekend,” the fan added.

Are Chris Evans and Alba Baptista dating?

Bapista and Evans have been linked since 2020 but neither have confirmed their relationship.

Fans first noticed a link between Evans, 40, and the Portuguese actress, 25, in 2020 after the "Captain America" star followed Baptista on Instagram, just months before the hit Netflix series "Warrior Nun," which Baptista stars in, debuted in July 2020.

In June 2021, Baptista followed Evans back on Instagram and is also following his brother, Scott Evans, as well as accounts for Scott's partner and dog.

The interaction, while mild, instantly fueled speculation of some sort of romance brewing between the two actors.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were linked repeatedly over the past two years.

According to the Daily Mail, fans theorized that Evans and Baptista allegedly met in Europe while she was filming "Warrior Nun" and he was filming "The Grey Man."

Baptista also spent the last New Years' Eve in Los Angeles, and the rumors only heightened after she shared photos from her trip that may or may not have been taken in Evans' backyard.

Fans also noticed that in January 2022, Evans might have taken a trip to Baptista's home city of Lisbon to visit the actress, just from a video he'd shared to his Instagram stories.

The "Knives Out" star posted a video for an eighth-grade class at the Jewish Foundation School and fans noticed that the hotel room matches the rooms at the Four Seasons in Lisbon, Portugal.

The two have also shared numerous posts seemingly taken in the same location.

Evans and Baptista's relationship was also discussed on Deux Moi's podcast.

The pair's rumored relationship was previously discussed on an episode of the gossip site's podcast, where they speculated that Baptista had been dating actor Lucas Bravo before Evans.

"At the time, she was supposedly dating Lucas Bravo, who was in 'Emily in Paris,'" they said on the podcast.

"But this doesn't make sense because Lucas has always said that he doesn't date co-stars and he and Alba were in 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,' so that's breaking his rule."

It was also said on the podcast that Evans "doesn't usually date 24-year-olds" and tends to date women who are more "age-appropriate."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.