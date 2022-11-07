John Mayer Is Rumored To Be Dating 22-Year-Old ‘Mad Men’ Star Kiernan Shipka After They Were Spotted Out In LA

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka are sparking dating rumors after the two were recently seen out together.

Mayer, 44, and Shipka, 22, were photographed on November 6 having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California after arriving separately at the restaurant.

The two avoided being photographed together by leaving the venue separately and swerving questions from the paparazzi outside.

Their 22-year age gap may be the reason for the apparent secrecy as Mayer continues to face backlash for dating a 19-year-old Taylor Swift back in 2009 — when he was 32.

Are John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka dating?

Mayer and Shipka have been rumored to be dating since early 2022 but neither has confirmed the relationship.

Mayer and Shipka were first spotted out for drinks in February 2022.

Mayer and the "Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina" actress were spotted out together in Los Angeles at the popular hotspot, Tower Bar.

John Mayer, 44, Spotted Hugging & Grabbing Drinks With ‘Mad Men’ Star Kiernan Shipka, 22 https://t.co/nJItIvy04a pic.twitter.com/9uVqDNwBo2 — teammovies (@teammovies) February 11, 2022

At one point, Mayer was even seen putting an arm around Shipka for a hug.

Shipka was also seen supporting Mayer on several different occasions.

In July 2022, the actress was seen attending Mayer's listening party for his album "Sob Rock" at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

In an anonymous submission posted by celebrity gossip site Deux Moi, Shipka was photographed at Mayer's concert at Pine Creek with some friends in August 2022.

Kiernan Shipka this last week at John Mayer’s concert with friends as mentioned in @deuxmoiworld ‘s podcast pic.twitter.com/Ff9fWoPFaj — kiernan shipka updates (@shipkaskiernan) August 28, 2022

She was also spotted supporting Mayer once more at his Inglewood concert in March 2022.

Shipka was also photographed at Mayer's birthday party in October 2021, where she posed alongside Cazzie David while holding hoodies with an image of Mayer as the "birthday boy."

Mayer was linked to Kristin Cavallari earlier this year.

The rumors first started in 2009, but Cavallari shut down the speculation while speaking with radio host Ryan Seacrest, telling him that Mayer had asked her out but she rejected him because she didn't want to be "another notch on his belt."

However, in the summer of 2022, rumors circulated once more after Deux Moi posted an anonymous submission that Mayer and the star of "The Hills" had been on a few dates, and the two had followed each other on Instagram.

As for Shipka, the actress was previously rumored to be dating "The Office" star BJ Novak after they were spotted out together, though neither one ever confirmed the speculation. She was previously linked to Christian Coppola.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.