Fans Are Speculating About The Real Reasons Behind Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Break Up

The power couple that was Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits after two long years together.

The announcement came from both singers' Instagrams which broke the hearts of many Mendes and Cabello fans.

Both Mendes and Cabello posted the same post on their Instagram stories.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Why did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes breakup?

While the couple have not disclosed the reason behind their split, fans have still formed their own theories.

And one invasive theory seems to stand out above the rest.

Many people think Shawn Mendes is gay.

Some fans don't see the breakup as a surprise as a few months ago Mendes sparked up rumors he was gay after he commented on Cabello's dress at the met gala, saying "it's giving Cher" — Cher, of course, is an icon to many gay people.

The rumors have followed Mendes for years and reflect a somewhat outdated perspective on how heterosexual men should and shouldn't act.

Mendes has repeatedly shut down the rumors and, quite frankly, doesn't owe us a label for his sexuality.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may be better as friends.

Another possible reason behind the split is that the pair, as they said in their statement, would prefer to ditch the romantic aspect of their relationship.

The couple's relationship history starts in 2015 when they collaborated on "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

The two were then friends for four years until they became official summer of 2019 after Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, took their relationship to the next level after releasing the duet "Señorita" together.

Me acting surprised that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up pic.twitter.com/jFQduLzJS6 — Liv (@liv_weiss) November 18, 2021

The song was a hit reaching number 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and even won an American Music Award, a couple of MTV Video Music Awards, a People's Choice Award, and a Grammy nomination.

The couple also was a hit and lots of fans were happy to see that after years of being friend-zoned Mendes finally got the girl.

Some fans Mendes and Cabello's relationship was a PR stunt.

Some people on Twitter made jokes about the breakup referencing that Mendes was using Cabello as his "beard" or that the "contract has ended."

The contract expired https://t.co/5Utl3ZmeTu — pierce (@piercespears) November 18, 2021

However, Mendes seemed pretty in love with Cabello, even featuring her in his Netflix documentary called, "In Wonder."

"We were in New York and my song comes on the radio or something, and the fact comes up that it's about her, and I'm like, 'Yeah, it's about you.' And I'm like, 'Everything is about you. They've always been about you,'" he said in the documentary.

"She goes, 'What do you mean?' I'm like, 'They're all about you. Like, every song I've ever wrote.' And I'm, like, rhyming off the songs. I'm like, 'Treat You Better,' like, all these songs. And she's like, 'Oh, my God.' She literally had no idea. This whole time I thought she, like, knew," he continued.

Some fans shared that they were happy for the couple but sad about the breakup.

i have no idea what shawn mendes’s sexuality is and i don’t really care, but this “shawn mendes is gay because he is feminine” bit is so tired and damaging to all boys — queer or not — trying to build a healthy relationship w masculinity — matt (@mattxiv) November 18, 2021

Whatever Mendes' sexuality is, or the reasons behind their split, it's up to him to explore that and not for other people to say that for him.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers news & entertainment, love & relationships, and internet culture. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.