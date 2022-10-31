Liam Payne Sparks Dating Rumors With Socialite After Stepping Out In A Couple's Costume For Halloween

It seems Liam Payne is sparking romance rumors after being spotted out with a mystery woman.

The former One Direction star made an appearance with his rumored girlfriend after stepping out this past weekend to attend a Halloween party at Inca in London.

Payne, 29, was dressed as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, while his date for the night was dressed as Lee's ex-wife, actress Pamela Anderson.

The pair seemed to be quite into each other as they were photographed outside the Mayfair club leaving hand in hand in the early morning hours after watching a burlesque show.

Fans have identified the mystery woman as Kate Cassidy and are speculating that the singer might be secretly loved up with her.

Who is Kate Cassidy?

Cassidy, 23, is an American socialite from New Jersey who is speculated to be dating Payne.

Cassidy is reportedly a 'party girl' who is known in the London nightlife scene.

The 23-year-old is described by sources being a "party girl," according to The Sun.

"Kate is a wild girl so Liam is definitely in for a fun ride. She is always out in nightclubs and seems to be loving London,” the source told the publication.

She attended South Carolina's top university in Charleston, and some of her famous friends include influencer and DJ Chantel Jeffries.

Cassidy's father is reportedly British and the young socialite has been living in London for the last couple of months.

Cassidy and Payne publicized their relationship with a Halloween Instagram photo.

Cassidy alluded to a budding relationship with Payne after posting a photo of her and the singer to her Instagram story, the two of them dressed in their respective Halloween costumes.

Photo: Instagram

Previously, Payne was linked to model Aliana Mawla after splitting with his fiancée, Maya Henry.

In May 2022, photos emerged of the "Strip That Down" singer with Mawla, leading many fans to speculate that Payne had cheated on Henry.

However, a source told Us Weekly that Payne and Henry broke off their tumultuous engagement in April, before Payne and Mawla were spotted out together.

Payne and Henry first announced their engagement in 2020 after two years of dating.

By June 2022, Payne and Mawla had ended their relationship, and the singer reportedly moved on with his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Peazer, nine years after their initial breakup.

According to Page Six, Payne and Peazer were spotted leaving the Soccer Aid afterparty in London in the same car, where she ducked down to try to avoid the paparazzi.

An eyewitness at the event told E! News that Payne was "quite animated," adding, "It seemed like he was in a good mood and had enjoyed himself."

The pop singer has also dated X-Factor host Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares son Bear, 5.

During Payne's May 2022 interview on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, he admitted that his relationship with Cole was "ruined" after the birth of their son.

"To be honest with you, it ruined a relationship at that point – but for all the right reasons,” Payne recalled. “I was so excited for him to be born that I was actually worried if I wouldn’t love him enough.”

