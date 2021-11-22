Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter Joins Him On AMAs Carpet — Details About Casie Colson Baker’s Mom

Last night, in a rare appearance, Machine Gun Kelly was seen with his 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker at the American Music Awards.

The doting father is no stranger to the red carpet but he is only occasionally joined by his daughter — the two were last seen a couple of years ago at the Nickelodeon Kid's choice awards in 2019.

Casie told ET online that she has a "cool dad" and had a "fun night" at the show.

The rapper is dating Megan Fox, who also has three kids. Her oldest is three years younger than Casie and the kids reportedly get along well together.

Fans of MGK — whose real name is Richard Colson Baker — will likely know Casie as she was born before he became famous but the star has done a good job of keeping her and her mom relatively out of the spotlight.

Even though we know a bit about Casie and her father-daughter bond with MGK, we don't know much about her mother, so who is she?

Who is Emma Cannon?

Emma Cannon is the mother of MGK's daughter Casie and is his ex-girlfriend. There is little known information about her as she doesn't have social media, however, she is a woman of color around the same age as MGK, as their daughter is bi-racial.

Emma Cannon and Machine Gun Kelly dated as teenagers.

The two met before Colton became famous as a rapper.

According to IMDB, MGK's parents were traveling missionaries and after Kelly was born in Houston, Texas, his family moved to Egypt where Kelly grew up until he was five years old and then moved to Kenya, Germany, and finally the U.S. where he met Cannon as a teenager.

it’s crazy how many ppl didn’t know 1) mgk has a daughter 2) his baby mama is blk so she’s biracial https://t.co/9CZAsXPBLl — c (@livsmonet) November 22, 2021

The two met in Cleveland, Ohio, where MGK relocated after his parents split and he lived with his father.

The two reportedly met at a Blink-182 concert and dated before the rapper went into the rock/rap scene.

Emma Cannon and MGK had Casie when he was 19.

After releasing his first four mixtapes, Stamp Of Approval (2006), Homecoming (2008), 100 Words and Running (2010), and Lace Up (2010), Machine Gun Kelly claimed his fame and was a successful rapper.

During that time, Cannon gave birth to Casie Colson Baker in 2009, when MGK was 19.

Best red carpet duo ever pic.twitter.com/IE4za1fGWt — Mrt (@_Mrt_XX) November 22, 2021

MGK has praised his daughter's mother.

The two seem like they have an amicable bond because of their daughter. Cannon and MGK seem to have co-parenting under control as the rapper spends plenty of time with his young daughter,

MGK also gives Cannon several shoutouts on his social media pages and appreciates her as the mother of their daughter.

MGK and Casie are seen regularly spending father-daughter time skateboarding, biking, attending red carpets together, and posting pictures on Instagram with each other.

The rapper might even have made a song about Cannon called "Her Song" which was released in 2013 and is all about teenage love, his rise to fame, references a Blink-182 song, and reveals the regret MGK feels over how he treated this person.

MGK also has posted for her on Mother's Day, writing back in 2013, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother I’ve seen first hand.”

