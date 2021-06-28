Meet Omer Fedi — Machine Gun Kelly's Prodigy Guitarist Rumored To Be Dating Addison Rae

While Machine Gun Kelly has risen to the top of the charts for his songs "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Bloody Valentine," as well as for his relationship with Megan Fox, it's the people MGK works with who deserve credit, too.

And one of those people is MGK's guitarist, Omer Fedi.

Who is Omer Fedi?

Born on March 25, 2000, Fedi is a 21-year-old Israeli who is originally from Tel Aviv, but moved to Los Angeles at age 16 to further his music career.

But Fedi is more than just a guitarist — he's a producer and writer whose work was heavily featured on MGK's album, "Tickets to My Downfall." Fedi is known for co-writing "Mood" by 24kGoldn and Iann Dior, which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100; he co-write and produced "Go!" by The Kid Laroi and Juice Wrld; and co-wrote and co-produced “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X.

Additionally, Fedi was included in XXL Magazine's list of the best hip-hop producers of 2020.

Fedi is rumored to be dating TikTok star Addison Rae.

Aside from being a rockstar, Fedi also galavants with TikTok stars, namely 20-year-old Addison Rae. In fact, Fedi and Rae were seen walking out of MGK's pop-up concert on June 19.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Addison Rae allegedly dating Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Omer Fedi, according to reports. The 2 were seen leaving MGK’s pop-up concert last weekend. Omer allegedly posted and quickly deleted a photo showing Addison’s shoes to his story yesterday. pic.twitter.com/hTIZUdZc1g — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 25, 2021

Fedi also posted a picture of Rae's shoes to his Instagram story but quickly deleted it. Although, rumors are also circulating that Rae is dating rapper Jack Harlow.

Seemingly, Fedi has been hanging out with Rae for some time now. On Fedi's Instagram, Rae was featured in a post from May 2 from when Fedi appeared on "Saturday Night Live," with The Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus.

Fedi learned how to play guitar at a young age.

Fedi's father, Asher Fedi, is a drummer who taught Omer how to play drums. But rather than playing the drums as his main instrument, Fedi decided to focus on the guitar at age 10.

Fedi chose to pursue the guitar because he idolized Drake Bell's character on "Drake & Josh" when he was a kid. Fedi was also inspired by Jimi Hendrix, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Steely Dan, and continues to look up to musicians like the Strokes, John Frusciante, and Jimmy Page.

After Fedi and his father moved to Los Angeles, he joined jazz ensemble and attended Calabasas High School. Clearly skilled in jazz, Fedi won Outstanding Performer at the 2018 Reno Jazz Festival, beating out 9,000 other contestants.

Fedi was discovered by songwriter and producer, Sam Hook.

Following the Reno Festival, songwriter Sam Hook asked Fedi to collaborate.

According to Fedi, Hook was the first person to tell him that he was much more than just a guitar player, and helped him gain confidence in his abilities.

“Sam helped me a lot. I used to finish school and go straight to his house and make music. He was like the first guy to tell me, ‘You’re not just a guitar player; you gotta produce and write songs.’ I didn’t know anything about the industry at the time, but then he told me about Andrew Watt and people like that,” Fedi revealed in an interview with Variety.

Fedi and Hook would later write Ella Mai’s song, “Naked.”

Omer Fedi prefers to collaborate with his musician friends that inspire him.

Fedi is known for working closely with his friends, and prefers this to working alongside strangers in the studio.

“I don’t understand how you can make music with someone that isn’t your friend, or someone random. If you don’t vibe together as a human, even if both of you are incredible musicians, you just can’t make good music,” he told Variety. “They [Universal Music Publishing Group] tried at the beginning, and I love my publisher, but I was, like, ‘No, I’ll just work with my friends, thank you.’”

Fedi was signed to UMPG in March 2021.

NEW SIGNING We are thrilled to welcome Grammy-nominated producer, multi-instrumentalist and writer, Omer Fedi to the UMPG fam! Known for writing and producing hits like Ella Mai's "Naked," Omer has a bright future ahead and we are excited to support his journey!pic.twitter.com/WuzLUZLCL2 — Universal Music Publishing Group (@UMPG) March 12, 2020

Fedi has linked up or collaborated with Yungblud, who he met after graduating high school.

Fedi has linked up or collaborated with Yungblud, who he met after graduating high school. Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, ended up introducing Fedi to Conor Ambrose, a former executive from Interscope; Ambrose later became Fedi's manager.

On meeting Fedi, Ambrose commented, “He came in wearing a pink beanie and just sat in the corner of the room. He started playing guitar and everyone literally stopped in their tracks, like this is easily the most talented guitarist we’ve ever seen.”

Just one year after linking up with Yungblud, Fedi met 24kGoldn, who was then a student at USC. The two immediately worked in the studio, eventually co-writing the popular song "Mood" while quarantining together in an Airbnb during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fedi explained that the song came about by accident while 24kGoldn and Iann Dior played Call of Duty: "We didn’t even think about making music... I didn’t even have my guitars, so I took Iann’s guitar, plugged it into the computer, and the first thing I played was the ‘Mood’ guitar riff... Then Goldn’s sitting on the couch and starts singing, ‘Why you always in a mood?’ He probably didn’t even know he was singing because he was so focused on the game."

Additionally, Fedi was said to be collaborating with Dominic Fike and Charlie Puth while hanging out with Diplo. And as if Fedi weren't talented enough, he performed on and produced Lil Nas X's song "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," released in March 2021. "Montero" quickly went viral for its insane music video and catchy beat.

And while Fedi says he doesn't want to work with big-name artists, preferring to collaborated with talented people before they hit it big, there was no denying his instant chemistry with Lil Nas X. They became instant friends, bouncing ideas off of each other.

“The second we met, we were just, like, best friends and started hanging out. I went to his Airbnb every day and we were just making music and watching movies. I’m always a big fan of artists like Nas that you can never know how their next single is gonna sound like. I like challenges,” Fedi said.

Perhaps the biggest name Fedi works with is Machine Gun Kelly. Fedi played guitar on MGK's album "Hotel Diablo"; he played bass and guitar, and composed and produced MGK's 2020 album "Tickets to My Downfall." Fedi also performed with MGK's Covid-19 lockdown session band, covering "Misery Business" by Paramore and "Waiting on the World to Change" by John Mayer.

Fedi was nominated for a Grammy.

For his work on Ella Mai's self-titled debut album, in November 2019 Fedi was nominated for a Grammy for producing. "Ella Mai" was also nominated for Best R&B Album, losing to Anderson Paak's album "Ventura."

Despite not winning a Grammy, there's no doubt that Fedi will continue to do amazing things, whether it's producing, writing, or showing off his guitar skills. This guitar prodigy isn't stopping any time soon, that's for certain.

