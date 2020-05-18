Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Dating? Brian Austin Green's Cryptic Instagram Post, Explained

What exactly is happening here?

There have been a lot of ups and downs in Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's marriage over the years, but we really didn't see this coming.

Fox was recently spotted out and about with Machine Gun Kelly, and now, the dating rumors are everywhere since Green made a vague Instagram post about the situation.

So what's going on?

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dating?

Here's what we know about the situation so far.

Fox and Green have been rumored to be on the outs recently.

Just weeks ago, divorce rumors about Fox and Green ramped up when Green was seen out grocery shopping without wearing his wedding ring amid reports that they'd been quarantining separately, with Fox living in Calabasas and Green living in Malibu. They were also seen seemingly exchanging their children in a parking lot, too, so it sounds like — at least for the last several weeks — they've possibly been separated.

Fox and Kelly were seen together over the weekend.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly grab takeout in his Aston Martin amid rumors she is isolating apart from hubby Brian Green. Megan appeared to be in bright spirits during the outing, smiling as she chatted with Machine Gun Kelly while they waited for their food to arrive pic.twitter.com/gAdnRnTKBk — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 17, 2020

Paparazzi caught Kelly and Fox picking up food in Calabasas on Friday, riding around together. They weren't spotted engaging in PDA or doing anything like that — at least, not while the cameras were around — so it's hard to tell if this was just a friendly outing or if something more might have been going on.

Green posted a cryptic Instagram post that seems to be alluding to the situation.

Shortly after the photos surfaced, Green posted this photo to Instagram,

"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long," he wrote. "They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it."

Kelly and Fox are also in the process of filming a new movie together.

Though production has been halted for the time being in light of COVID-19, Fox and Kelly were working together on Midnight In the Switchgrass, which also stars Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch. Their outing could be a sign of two coworkers hanging out, but given the trouble that Fox has reportedly been having in her marriage, it wouldn't be surprising if it wasn't.

Green and Fox called off their divorce in 2016.

Though Green and Fox almost split once before, they decided to stay together after Fox became pregnant with their third child. In 2016, Fox filed to dismiss their divorce proceedings after they had reconciled, and it truly seemed like things were going smoothly between them until recently.

Are Megan Fox and Machine Kelly dating? It's definitely too soon to tell.

Between the paparazzi photos and Green's cryptic Instagram post, it seems like there's definitely something going on between Fox and the rapper turned actor, but being that neither of them have confirmed anything, it's definitely too soon to know for sure. We'll just have to keep waiting for updates ... and potential further sightings. If they're dating, there's no doubt they'll be seen together in public again.

