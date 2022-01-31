Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Expecting 8th Child As He Hosts Gender Reveal Party With Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon is welcoming his eighth child and first with Bre Tiesi.

The Masked Singer host, 41, and the model, Tiesi, hosted a gender reveal party on Saturday in Malibu, California.

In photos from the party, Cannon and Tiesi, 30, celebrated with their close friends and family on a beach. The duo were surrounded by am abundance of white, pink, and blue balloons.

Cannon and Tiesi were joined by everyone at the party to pop open confetti cannons, which shot blue confetti into the air, confirming that Tiesi is expecting a boy.

Tiesi was all smiles as she was pictured holding her growing baby bump as she and Cannon affectionately held hands with one another.

NEW: Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child pic.twitter.com/gFjk2YT707 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 30, 2022

Who is Bre Tiesi?

Tiesi is a model, real estate agent, investor, and business consultant, according to her Instagram which has almost 500k followers.

Tiesi also runs her own fitness blog where she shares her workout plans and other information related to health and wellness with her followers.

Bre Tiesi was previously married to Johnny Manziel

Tiesi finalized her divorce from American football quarterback, Johnny Manziel, in November after being married ffrom 2018 to 2021.

Tiesi nor Manziel has publicly revealed the nature for their split after such a short time of marriage, but Manziel gave a statement to TMZ, thanking his ex-wife for her support.

“I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for my relationship and getting married. I wouldn’t have the same attitude towards everything else if I wouldn’t have gone through the divorce and stuff, too, if I wouldn’t have gone through that with Bre. 100% there’s no chance."

However, in March 2019, Tiesi had deleted all pictures of Manziel from her Instagram page, replying to comments about the current status of her relationship.

"I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken," Tiesi wrote.

Bre Tiesi worked with Nick Cannon on 'Wild 'N Out.'

It is presumed that the two met while Tiesi was working on Cannon's MTV comedy show, 'Wild "N Out."

Cannon also confirmed the news during the opening of his talk show, first sharing a series of tweets from fans poking fun at him expecting another child.

'The Nick Cannon Show' host is already a father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Nick Cannon knew about Bre Tiesi's pregnancy before he lost his 7th child late last year.

Back in December 2021, Cannon revealed that his 5-month-old son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, had died after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

On his talk show earlier this morning, Cannon shared that he knew about Tiesi's pregnancy before Zen's death last month.

"So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?'" he said. "No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away ... All of the news was so unexpected."

Cannon continued, saying he wanted to be respectful to Scott, who was going through her own grieving process.

"Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media," he added.

"We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.