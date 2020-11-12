Nick Cannon Is Back On With His Girlfriend And Baby Mama! Meet Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon, 40 and a Libra, is a comedian, rapper, and television host. He got his start from appearing on the television show All That before becoming a host.

Now he's known for emceeing shows like The Nick Cannon Show, Wild’n Out, America’s Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and The Masked Singer.

Cannon truly does it all and is constantly in the public eye.

However, he also keeps busy when it comes to his private life.

He was recently seen out and about with his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, hinting that they seem to be back together.

Who is Nick Cannon’s girlfriend and baby mama, Brittany Bell?

Who is Brittany Bell?

Brittany Bell is 33 years old and was born on November 9, 1987, making her a Scorpio. She was born in Barrigada, Guam.

She's a model and beauty pageant queen, who was given the title of Miss Guam 2014.

She was also Miss Arizona USA in 2010 and represented Arizona in Miss USA that same year.

Bell also got a Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Arizona State University.

In June 2020, she announced that she will be getting her masters’ degree in psychology from Pepperdine University.

Bell and Cannon recently went out for a romantic dinner.

On November 9, Cannon and Bell went out to dinner to celebrate Bell’s birthday at Nobu in Malibu.

Bell announced her pregnancy in July, but the two split up roughly two months later.

Now, sources say they are “back together and extremely happy” even though their relationship is “complicated.”

The source also added, “Nick is the only man Brittany loves and her love for him is very unconditional. They have known each other since they were young so the connection they have goes deep, they both call it a soul connection..."

"...Nick is also an amazing dad, and no matter what he has always taken such good care of her and Golden. They are both ecstatic about adding another child to their family, this is a very happy time for them.”

When did Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell start dating?

Cannon and Bell first started dating in 2014 and have been on and off ever since.

Before that, Nick Cannon dated Mariah Carey and they were legally married from 2008 to 2014, having two children together, Monroe and Moroccan Scott Canon.

Following his divorce from Carey, Cannon began dating Bell and the two had a child in 2017, Golden Cannon.

Since then, Cannon has been seen out with other women when he and Bell have been separated but he's always maintained a co-parenting relationship with her.

Since their relationship has had its ups and downs, fans have been skeptical and “Brittany has defended her relationship against the online haters for a while now, but she’s always had faith that things would work out how they’re supposed to, regardless if she ended up with Nick or not.”

Nick Cannon kids — how many does he have with Brittany Bell?

Cannon has two children from his previous marriage with Mariah Carey: 9-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon.

Cannon and Bell had their son Golden Cannon together in 2017, making him 3 years old and now the couple has another baby on the way. Bell announced the pregnancy on July 7, 2020, and showed off her baby bump with the caption “Cannon ball," which you can see below.

A source states, “Brittany couldn’t be happier about where things stand between them right now and she’s just focused on the present and preparing for the arrival of their baby. She feels so grateful and her life is full of blessings because she’s surrounded by amazing friends and family. Brittany knows she and Nick are on the same page and she’s excited about growing their family together.”

The source also added, “Nick takes care of what is important to him and that won’t change no matter what happens in the days, weeks and months ahead with Brittany. If they continue their romance that will be wonderful but if they happen to fall back on being separated one thing is for sure, Nick is going to be a great father to their little one, that is paramount above everything else."

"Nick is trying to make things work but nonetheless his intentions for his career, his relationships and his life is to always be something positive and what is going down with Brittany right now is positive so everyone seems to be happy about how things are going.”

Nick Cannon previously dated Jessica White.

Cannon was most previously dating model, actress, and television personality Jessica White.

The timing was interesting: Cannon and White confirmed they were dating on the same day Bell announced she was pregnant on July 7, 2020.

However, White and Cannon broke up two months later.

White took to Instagram on August 13 and stated in a now-deleted caption, “Someone who values you, wouldn’t ever put themselves in a position to lose you, I’m so blessed, I’m whole, and ready to embrace a single life free from all baggage, I wish nothing but the best for @nickcannon, But truly excited for the next chapter in my life. Someone tag Brad Pitt and let him know I’m single and momma has an abundance of pure love to give! Hahahahaha.”

Although it is not stated specifically why they broke up, it seems like things didn’t end on the best of terms and she could potentially be upset that Cannon got Bell pregnant.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.