Why Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has Secretly Given Birth To Her Second Child

Eagle-eyed fans of Kylie Jenner have started to speculate that the makeup mogul has already given birth to her second baby.

Jenner is no stranger to keeping coy about her pregnancies and managed to keep her first pregnancy a secret until after the birth of daughter Stormi.

So fans have been trying to stay one step ahead of the makeup mogul this time around and have spotted some convincing clues that suggest baby #2 is already here.

Did Kylie Jenner have her second baby?

Jenner has not officially announced the birth of her second child and was posting images of her bump as recently as last week. But fans aren't entirely convinced by her posts.

Many people have taken to social media to share their theories that the youngest Jenner has in fact given birth and is simply hiding it from the public.

Fans think Kylie Jenner's due date was December 2021.

TikToker Emily Schwartz shared her own theory posted to her page in which she brings up the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show that was hosted by Andy Cohen that aired in June 2021.

“[The reunion show] was actually taped April 23,” Schwartz revealed, citing an Instagram picture that was posted to the KUWTK page on that date featuring Andy Cohen teasing the reunion.

Schwartz went on to add that at the reunion show, the family all took shots together, except Jenner.

“[Kylie Jenner] turned away from the camera to “take the shot”,” Schwartz said. “That’s because she knew she was pregnant.”

“That means if Kylie Jenner knew she was pregnant on April 23, that means her due date was basically the last week in December,” Schwartz added.

The theory seems like it could hold some truth, especially because when Jenner announced her pregnancy back in August 2021, she also revealed that she was already a few months along.

If Jenner was already a few months along at the time of her announcement, she might have been in the last stages of her first trimester, or early second trimester.

Kylie Jenner seems to be hiding something from paparazzi.

While Jenner has stayed relatively silent on social media for the past few months of her pregnancy, most likely due to the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, she was recently spotted departing a plane, her entire body covered in a blanket.

Jenner reportedly landed back in Los Angeles with her mother, Kris Jenner, after spending time in Palm Springs, California.

Paparazzi caught the young billionaire exiting the plane and getting into a car with a large, gray blanket positioned over her face and torso, conveniently hiding her belly from cameras.

Typically, pregnant women don't fly in the later stages of their pregnancy so many were surprised to see the reality star getting out of a private jet.

Travis Barker also gave away a clue that suggest Kylie already gave birth.

Fans have continued to speculate, wondering if Jenner’s future brother-in-law, Travis Barker, might have accidentally let it slip she’d given birth.

Barker posted a picture to his Instagram story back in December of him watching the classic film ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’

It sounds like an innocent enough photo, except in the corner rested a half-filled baby bottle with a pink lid.

Fans jumped on the theory that the bottle must belong to Jenner, and possibly points to the fact that the new baby has arrived.

Another clue happened at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve family party and was courtesy of Khloe Kardashian.

Kardashian posted a video to her Instagram story of True, Chicago, Saint, and Stormi chasing down Santa Claus, but in the video Stormi is the only one wearing a mask.

Immediately fans were quick to wonder if Stormi is the only one wearing a mask because there is a newborn baby at home.

Kylie's post imply she is still pregnant.

However, Jenner did share a photo of herself on New Year’s Day, still pregnant, though it could very well be an older picture.

The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics also posted an Instagram story of a box of Krispy Kreme donuts, captioning it, “I told [Kris Jenner] I was craving krispy kremes and woke up to this,” earlier this week, maybe trying to put the rumors she’d already given birth to rest, or simply trying to throw people off.

Considering these are the same fans who were quick to figure out that Kylie Jenner was pregnant in the first place just by her nails, it’s hard not to start believing them now.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.