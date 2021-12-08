Alyssa Scott Shares Heartbreaking Video After Nick Cannon Reveals Their 5-Month-Old Son Has Died

Nick Cannon has praised Alyssa Scott for her strength after the tragic death of their newborn son.

The model gave birth to baby Zen back in June but Cannon has revealed that, shortly after his birth, the infant lost a battle with brain cancer over this past weekend.

"Zen's mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom," Cannon said of the model.

Zen was the youngest of Cannon's seven children.

Who is Alyssa Scott?

Zen's mom, Scott, is a model who likely met Cannon while working on his sketch-comedy show “Wild 'n Out.”

The 27-year-old model has an impressive 229,000 followers on Instagram where she regularly shares images from photo shoots.

Little is known about Scott, but it appears she is already a mother to an older daughter from a previous relationship.

Alyssa Scott shared videos of Zen after his death.

The model has not yet shared a statement on her heartbreaking loss but she did post several adorable videos of her son on her Instagram story.

She also reshared a post in which a photographer who captured images of Zen as a baby expressed his condolences.

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon revealed they were expecting in January.

Scott had begun sharing images of her pregnancy in January and revealed in April that she only had two months to go until the infant would be born.

While announcing her pregnancy, she referred to “Baby #2” in a since deleted post. And on Mother’s Day, she shared a snap of herself holding her daughter, who she called “My new day. My most patient teacher.” That post has also now been deleted.

Scott also posted a photo of her pregnancy bump on Instagram captioned with the baby's name — “Zen S Cannon."

Understandably, this sparked a flood of speculation about the identity baby’s father being linked to Cannon.

And when a user commented, “Is Nick the father?” Scott responded with a smiley face and heart emoji, appearing to neither confirm nor deny the rumor.

Another comment read, "You're gorgeous and you and Nick are going have a beautiful baby." Scott replied with a simple, “thank you.”

And on June 20 — Father's Day — Scott shared an Instagram story with a man who's face cannot be seen but who many believe is Nick Cannon based on his tattoos, captioned "Celebrating you today."

Photo: Alyssa Scott Instagram Story

Zen was Cannon's fourth baby to be born within the past year..

He also welcomed a child with ex Brittany Bell in December 2020 and twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa on June 14.

He also has an older child with Bell and two children with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Who is the mother of Nick Cannon's twins?

Cannon welcomed twin boys Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon with his ex-girlfriend, DJ Abby De La Rosa on June 14.

The DJ and radio personality posted about her “miracle babies” on April 11, sharing another since deleted image of her cradling her bump while Cannon posed by her side.

“Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison,” she wrote. The pair later threw a baby shower to celebrate their upcoming arrivals.

De La Rosa also thanked Cannon for his “constant love and support,” in her baby shower posts.

Who else does Nick Cannon have kids with?

Cannon was already a father to four children.

The “Masked Singer” host shares 9-year old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed a son, Golden, in 2017. She then gave birth to their second child together in December 2020 — a daughter named Powerful. The couple was in an on-off relationship at the time.

Cannon’s ex-girlfriend, Jessica White, also revealed she had suffered a miscarriage while with Cannon, just two weeks before the news came out that Bell was pregnant with Powerful, who was allegedly conceived while Cannon and White were on a break.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.