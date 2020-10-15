Why Fans Are Convinced That ‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Nicole Scherzinger Is Pregnant

The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger has fans wondering if she’s pregnant after she posted a video of herself to Instagram earlier this Oct. In the video, she goes from wearing a casual outfit — jeans and a crop top — to rocking a curve-hugging printed gown and millennial pink gloves that reach past her elbows. She also gently caresses her stomach for a brief moment, which apparently had fans all wondering the same thing:

Is Nicole Scherzinger pregnant?

Nicole Scherzinger has not confirmed that she’s pregnant, so it’s all fan speculation at this point.

However, back in July of this year, a source said that Scherzinger and her boyfriend, Thom Evans, were “trying” for a baby.

“Thom told pals he's been taking supplements to boost fertility,” the source said. “Nicole and Thom are ridiculously loved-up, and have had serious conversations about everything from marriage to babies.”

“No one would be surprised if they had some baby news in the coming months,” the source added.

What did Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram followers say?

Some of Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram followers are convinced that she’s pregnant solely from the video she posted on Oct. 9, which you can view above.

“Yes nicole hope all goes well for you i can see that [baby emoji, baby bottle emoji],” one fan commented, while another said, “She's definitely making a point of moving her hand over her belly at the baby [lyric in the song in the background]. Wish her all the best if she is.”

However, some fans aren’t convinced that Nicole Scherzinger is pregnant.

Who is Nicole Scherzinger’s husband?

Nicole Scherzinger is not currently married, but she is dating rugby player Thom Evans.

What happened between Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton?

Nicole Scherzinger and British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton dated on and off for 7-8 years after meeting at the MTV EMAs in 2007. However, the pair went their separate ways in 2015 because Hamilton valued his cars more than he valued her.

"My cars are my babies," he said in a 2016 interview. "I used to say, when I had a girlfriend, 'I'm taking one of the girls out, so you can come if you want, but you come second when it comes to the cars.'" Yikes.

What is Nicole Scherzinger’s net worth?

Nicole Scherzinger’s net worth is reportedly around $14 million.

What are the best Nicole Scherzinger songs?

Nicole Scherzinger has released a plethora of bops throughout her career, including “Baby Love,” “Don’t Hold Your Breath,” “Boomerang,” and “Right There.”

What is Nicole Scherzinger’s age?

Nicole Sherzinger was born on June 29, 1978, which makes her a 42-year-old Cancer.

