Ariana Grande Fans Confused After Instagram Post Showing Her With A Pregnancy Bump Circulates

Ariana Grande’s fans, also known as Arianators, are always eager to know about the singer and what is going on in her life.

But even those most up-to-date with her life were left baffled after an image appearing to show the singer pregnant was shared online.

After keeping her relationship with Dalton Gomez private, fans were quite shocked when Grande announced her engagement in December 2020 and got married later in May 2021 — so it is possible the "The Voice" coach has kept another thing about her personal life under wraps.

However, fans were quick to do their own digging and not be fooled by the "pregnancy" photo.

Is Ariana Grande pregnant?

The singer does not appear to be pregnant — or at least has not publicly confirmed a pregnancy.

The image that has made its way across social media may look like an official pregnancy announcement posted to Grande's Instagram but that is not the case.

The photo showing the singer with a baby bump appears to be edited.

Ariana Grande is pregnant with her first child!



Grande recently posted on her Instagram announcing her pregnant with husband Dalton Gomez. pic.twitter.com/VWZY0M9nsP — Discussing Film (@addiraeson) January 23, 2022

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are reportedly not in a rush to start a family.

Ever since Grande and Gomez tied the knot, fans have been excited to see them reach the next milestone in their relationship. This might explain why fans have gotten ahead of themselves by making this Instagram edit.

Soon after Grande got married, these questions were raised on where she stands on starting a family.

According to HollywoodLife, a source claimed, “Ariana is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years,” and “She is very eager to do more music, act a little more and she is also gearing up for her stint with The Voice.”

While Grande has gotten married, she doesn’t seem like she’s going to take the next step just yet. As she has gotten married recently, she wants to focus on her marriage and her career before she can think about children.

“She is looking to celebrate married life with Dalton as she is extremely happy. But the rush into the other things like children that often happen when people get married can and will wait if it is up to Ariana.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened as rumors about Grande being pregnant have been floating around for years.

Ariana Grande addressed pregnancy rumors on in 2018.

When asked by James Corden on "The Late Late Show", “What’s the strangest or weirdest thing you’ve read about yourself?”

Grande replied, “Tons of pregnancy stuff. People really want me to be pregnant… every other week there’s like a pregnancy thing.”

It seems this Instagram post isn't the only nor the first to create an uproar on the internet. Arianators have been wanting this for the pop star for a long time as this rumor is still circulating years down the line.

It seems fans will have to wait a little longer if they want to see Grande pregnant, however, fans can always look forward to the new music she releases.

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer and an Editorial Intern at YourTango who writes on entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.