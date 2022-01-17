‘Euphoria’ Stars Hunter Schafer And Dominic Fike Fuel Dating Rumors By Being Spotted Kissing & Holding Hands

Fans of the hit HBO show "Euphoria" are convinced that Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are dating after photos emerge of them holding hands while leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Schafer, who plays Jules Vaughn, and Fike, who plays Elliot, on the show, were spotted leaving the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday evening.

The potential couple were dressed casual on their night out in West Hollywood, with Schafer decked out in a white hoodie underneath a black zip-up jacket, patterned shorts, and a pair of white sneakers.

The 23-year-old actress was also wearing a red face mask and had her blonde hair up.

dominic fike & hunter schafer last night! pic.twitter.com/3PjasP0bNv — Dominic Fike Daily (@dominicfiker) January 17, 2022

Fike wore a beige and black striped sweater with dark slacks over boots, accessorizing with a few pieces of simple jewelry.

Fans immediately lost it over the speculation of a possible romance between Fike and Schafer.

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating?

Photos of the pair holding hands certainly suggest these two are more than friends and fans have already been looking for more proof of their budding relationship.

Hunter Schafer attended Dominic Fike's concert on Jan 14.

Gossip site Deux Moi also posted that Schafer was seen backstage at one of Fike's concerts in Pennsylvania, and another fan claimed to have seen the two stars "kissing and dancing" at Nice Guy while surrounded by other celebrites and influencers.

dom and hunter schafer after yesterday's concert with a fan! pic.twitter.com/1Y4QBRY89D — Dominic Fike Daily (@dominicfiker) January 15, 2022

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are set to be in a love triangle on 'Euphoria.'

This rumored romance between Schafer and Fike comes after the latter joined the cast of 'Euphoria' for the second season, playing Elliot who meets Rue (Zendaya) at a New Year's Eve party in a troubling scene when Rue almost overdoses for the second time.

Schafer returned to the HBO show as Rue's love interest, Jules, although it seems that Rue and Jules' relationship might be hitting rocky waters this upcoming season, especially with newcomer Elliot, who might be playing a bigger role in Rue's storyline and albeit acting as a threat to her relationship with Jules.

Previously, Fike, who is most known as a singer and songwriter, had been in a relationship with 24-year-old model and actress, Diana Silvers.

Silvers, who is known for her roles in Olivia WIlde's film 'Booksmart' and Tate Taylor's 'Ma,' first met Fike after he sent her a message on Instagram.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

"Dom sent me a demo on Instagram called 'Peanut Butter Bagel.' I responded, 'I've never had a peanut butter bagel, but the song is very good,'" Silvers said in a GQ interview.

At the time, Silvers admitted to not knowing who Fike was, but her roommate knew that he had an album coming out, and warned her that he might just be promoting it.

Fortunately, it hadn't been, with Fike claiming he had seen Silvers in 'Space Force,' and immediately developed a crush.

Silvers and Diana were together as recently as April 2021, and while there had been no confirmation of their breakup, it seems the two must have split sometime last year.

Schafer had been previously linked to model Massima Dee, though the two never confirmed their relationship.

The 'Euphoria' actress had also previously said they were a lesbian before clarifying that they identify as bisexual or pansexual.

Whether this romance between Fike and Schafer is true or not, you can't deny that they would make a cute couple!

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.