What The Kardashians Would Look Like Without Cosmetic Work, According To AI

If there's one thing we can count on in this world, it's that the Kardashian family members will do whatever they can to keep setting trends. Since they first made their way onto reality TV, each of the women has changed their appearance drastically over time, and the burning question on many fans' minds is not what work have they had done, but rather what would they look like had they never had any work done at all?

AI has now entered the conversation, however. In the early years of the tech, fans were lucky enough to get a snapshot of how AI predicted the family would look without any enhancements, but now things are getting much more refined. How accurate do you think these predictions are?

What would the Kardashians look like without cosmetic surgery?

In 2022, a group of live streamers known as VandahoodLive used AI software to determine how the physical appearances of the Kardashians would look had they not undergone any cosmetic surgery. “We used three different AI software and two different standard graphics software and a full week to pull it off,” Keith from Vandahood Live explained to PetaPixel. “We had to take a different approach for each member of the family since each one underwent different changes over the years.”

The AI technology was applied to the faces of Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian using a clip from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

A lot can change in a few years, however, and the predictions have also changed. According to a recent Reddit post, here's what the most famous reality show family would look like had they never gotten any work done.

Kendall Jenner

Featureflash Photo Agency from Shutterstock | Reddit

Growing up in the spotlight, the now 29-year-old Kendall Jenner, who you recognize above, set her sights on a career in fashion — specifically, modeling. That wasn't without backlash in the industry, however. Although she has certainly made a name for herself, nepotism, rumors about surgery, and even her own snide comments about the industry and fellow models have followed her throughout her career path.

Back in 2018, she was quoted as saying, “Since the beginning, we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the [expletive] those girls do. More power to ’em,” she said. Needless to say, according to People, many models and industry insiders were less than pleased with her flippant comments.

But let's get down to brass tacks here. The real question is, has she had surgery? Well, she has never said one way or the other. Does that mean she hasn't? As Marie Claire noted, it's obvious her face has changed. Could it be simply growing up? Sure, but the likelihood that there have been zero beauty treatments is highly unlikely. Rumors of everything from a nose job or, in some cases, nose jobs to fox eye thread lifts have made the rounds, but there has never been confirmation.

Her AI image is really quite beautiful. She looks like Kendall without a lot of makeup. As one Redditor pointed out, however, "This still looks to be based on their current faces tho and not their old ones." Basically, if the AI generator is pulling from images where the women have already had procedures, it's hard to get an accurate prediction of what they might look like without.

Khloé Kardashian

lev radin from Shutterstock | Reddit

The most changed of all the Kardashian women is likely Khloé, but she has also been the sibling who has struggled most with body image issues. Although she has admitted to getting a nose job, the 40-year-old Good American founder said that's the only time she's gone under the knife other than fillers and Botox.

Over the years, Khloé has been vocal about her skewed self-image and what she called her struggles with weight. In an Instagram post from 2021, as reported on by Elle, she responded to backlash over her edited photos, admitting, "I'm not going to lie. It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me."

She went on to say, "You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it. This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

The AI image of Khloé seems to have aged her much more than just 40, and Reddit users were quick to point it out. One simply stated, "They did Khlo kinda dirty with that sun damage lol she’s only 40." As other's pointed out, however, she grew up in Southern California during a time when tanning beds were part of a beauty routine and sunscreen was decidedly not.

Kris Jenner

lev radin from Shutterstock | Reddit

The momager herself has gone through several makeovers through the years, but at 69, her good looks are undeniable. Surprisingly, she's actually the most open about her numerous procedures and has never hidden the fact that she is a fan of chasing that fountain of youth.

Most notably, Kris underwent a facelift and even documented the procedure on her reality show, along with an earlobe reduction. She's also a huge fan of Botox and fillers and once told People that she was gifting Botox gift cards to all her loved ones for Christmas!

Perhaps it's age and wisdom, but her openness about having work done is refreshing in all the right ways. In an interview with RuPaul, she said, “You have to do what makes you feel good. First of all, you can’t do something because somebody else wants you to do it. And then you have to do great research on the doctor that you choose. When I did my neck on camera for [‘KUWTK’], Garth Fisher did it, Garth is a great surgeon — Garth’s somebody that I’ve trusted with my kids.”

The AI image of Kris Jenner is, as one Redditor put it, "actually very close to what 70 looks like." She is fresh-faced, beautiful, and there's no denying it's her — just a little less firmed up.

Kim Kardashian

Featureflash Photo Agency from Shutterstock | Reddit

Everyone must remember when Kim was so adamant about her natural rear end that she had it X-rayed during an episode of KUWTK as proof?! She has also denied ever having her nose done, but has been vocal about her breast augmentation and Botox, which she spoke about candidly on their reality show.

Kim is undeniably gorgeous, but it's not without work, and she has at least discussed some of what she does to keep herself youthful. In a 2022 interview with Allure, she said, “I really genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments."

Here's where it gets a bit wonky, however. She went on to say, “I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips,” she told the magazine.

Here's the thing. We all have eyes. This is a woman who has changed drastically, and it can't be simply aging and hormones. Why not take a page out of Kris' book and just lay it all on the table?

At 44, the AI image was a little extreme, and even if Kim K was just a regular person, it's likely she would look a bit more fresh-faced than she appears in the generated image.

Kylie Jenner

Gennaro Leonardi from Shutterstock | Reddit

The baby of the bunch, Kylie, is just 27, but her looks have evolved just as much as those of her siblings. Sadly, she started her journey in her teens, and a true idea of what she might look like without any beauty enhancements is close to impossible.

One of Kylie's biggest insecurities when it comes to her physical appearance is her lips. For years, she denied having filler, but eventually, in 2015, she came clean. It took years, however, for her to admit to having breast augmentation at 19, but she did finally talk about it on "The Kardashians." She even admitted that she would be heartbroken if her daughter underwent the same procedure.

“I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said. “I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

Her AI image shows a very beautiful girl with a more natural-looking nose and lips, and perhaps deeper-set eyes. There's no denying it's Kylie, however.

Kourtney Kardashian

DFree from Shutterstock | TikTok

Last, but not least, is Kourtney, who, believe it or not, was not included in the AI images. The eldest of the siblings, at 46, is adamant that the only work she has had done was a breast augmentation when she was 22, which she now regrets.

Skincare expert Amish Patel told The Mirror he thinks Kourt might be telling the truth about her limited procedures. "I don't believe Kourtney has had anything done, and if she has had any dermal filler work, it has been very subtle and natural." Amish asserted instead that Kourtney has focused on a "good skincare regime."

As a refresher, a screengrab of an AI image from 2022 reveals it's honestly hard to discern much difference.

For years, the entire Kardashian family has been hounded about their beauty secrets and whether they've had work done, and while they certainly have dropped a few breadcrumbs here and there, they've been pretty tight-lipped about what it actually takes to cultivate their looks.

Maybe that's all by design, however. It certainly keeps us all talking and looking, and in the world of celebrities, staying relevant is tantamount to success.

