Plastic Surgeon Rejects Khloe Kardashian's Claim That She Only Had A Nose Job

Khloe Kardashian claimed on a "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion special that she has only ever gotten plastic surgery once — on her nose — and says she has had "injections" but never botox or any other procedure.

She later clarified on Twitter that she got the procedure weeks before her daughter's first birthday, in 2019.

However, fans are not convinced that a nose job is not the only procedure she's had done.

Fans regularly point out how the third Kardashian sister's look has changed over the years but perhaps we should leave this up to a professional for their opinion.

What cosmetic procedures Khloe Kardashian has had, according to a plastic surgeon.

Dr. Anthony Youn, a board-certified plastic surgeon who has his own practice in Troy, Michigan, believes that Kardashian has had more than just a nose job.

Speaking to The Sun, he reviewed the quality of the work Kardashian has received.

The first thing Dr. Youn notices immediately is Kardashian's nose job.

He believes Khloe has had more than one nose job.

"The rhinoplasty [is the best] no question. Her nose was quite a bit wider than her sisters' and she's gone towards now looking how her sisters do," Dr. Youn said regarding Kardashian's nose.

"I wonder if there was more than one nose job to get there. She said that there hasn't been," he said.

He believes that over the past few years, Kardashian has had more than one to create the narrow nose that she has today.

Dr. Youn believes that Khloe Kardashian has also gotten lip fillers.

"I also think she may have had her lips done, most likely injected with filler," Dr. Youn said of Kardashian.

Kardashian has faced backlash for her lips, notably on Instagram, when commenters criticized her for the size of her lips.

But Dr. Youn approves of her lips, commending that the lip filler was done professionally and that she looks great.

Dr. Youn also commended her brow lift and buccal fat removal, which he alleges Khloe Kardashian received.

"I also think she may have had a brow lift at one point, to lift her brows up," he said.

He notes that they appear more elevated but look great, helping Kardashian look more alert and refreshed.

He also notices that Kardashian may have had a buccal fat removal.

Dr. Youn says that this procedure is when fat is taken from the cheeks to contour them to make them appear thinner.

"Her face overall looks more narrow. That could be due to the buccal fat removal and injections of botox in her jaw muscles. That basically can help to narrow the jawline," Dr. Youn added, saying overall, her surgery has been faultless work.

Dr. Youn has noted that Khloe's appearance has drastically changed over the years.

Back in May of this year, Kardashian addressed rumors that fans claimed she had "12 face transplants," saying it offended her that people believed that.

Regardless, Dr. Youn notices that Kardashian looks drastically different than she did when "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" first premiered.

"I think overall she looks great, she just looks very different than she used to," Dr. Youn said about Kardashian's change. "But the work she has appears to have been good quality work."

He does not believe that Kardashian is telling the truth about only having one plastic surgery but reminds us that he is not her doctor.

On the upside, he says that the work was done "little by little over the years" and not all at once.

"To change someone from the before to the after photo in one day is doable, but it's a big change," he said. "If they have image issues, you can really be opening a Pandora's Box."

