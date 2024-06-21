Kim Kardashian Admits That She Only Has '10 Years' Left Where She'll Actually Look Good

For the last 17 years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has graced our television screens and solidified themselves as a household name.

However, Kim Kardashian might be taking a step back from the spotlight within the next decade after she revealed that she doesn't think she'll look good in front of a camera anymore.

Kim admitted that she only has '10 years' left when she'll actually look good.

During the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kim opened up about some of her upcoming acting projects to a group of her friends while out to dinner.

Advertisement

The SKIMS founder explained that she's taking steps to build on her acting career after playing the sinister celebrity publicist Siobhan Corbyn in "American Horror Story: Delicate."

Advertisement

Kim revealed that she's partnered with Paula Pell, a "Saturday Night Live" alum and comedy writer, to sell a new comedy feature to Netflix. "I didn't have an agent, and then after "American Horror Story" ... all these different people wanted to meet," Kim told her group of friends during the episode. "We literally spent a day, we went to all the studios, and everyone called within, like, 20 minutes with offers."

She described the movie, titled "The Fifth Wheel," as a "full comedy" and will serve as a co-producer alongside Pell and her wife and creative partner, Janine Brito. When Kim's friends expressed their shock about this turn in the reality star's career, Kim admitted that she was just as shocked as them.

"I wasn't planning on this career, and I was like, 'OK, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself here,'" she shared. "I'm really nervous about it because I have to [expletive] deliver ... Every year, I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."

Asatur Yesayants / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Kim continued, insisting that her acting career, however scary, was going to be part of her 10-year journey. "I can do a movie a year," she said in a confessional, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me, and then I'll take some time off."

There's something incredibly disheartening about Kim believing that in 10 years, when she's 53, she'll suddenly become too 'unattractive' to be in front of cameras.

Whether or not she was joking, this narrative feeds into the outdated notion that women have "prime years," and once they hit a certain age, their value is no longer the same as it was when they were younger.

It's incredibly false, and for someone like Kim Kardashian to also feel that way proves just how deeply embedded this belief is in our society in the first place.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kim, along with the rest of her sisters, has created this unattainable beauty standard that became the reason for their success.

From pushing diet teas and weight loss pills to portraying an image of what it means to be the "perfect woman" to young girls, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has made billions of dollars off of their lifestyle.

Kim Kardashian previously claimed that the beauty standards she sets are 'attainable.'

During a July 2022 interview with Allure, Kim finally specified exactly what cosmetic procedures she had done on her face, admitting: "A little bit of Botox, but I’ve chilled, actually ... No filler."

Kim continued, "No. I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips. My eyebrows are real." When the reality star was asked if she feels any "responsibility" or "guilt" for setting an "unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard," Kim heavily disagreed.

Advertisement

"If I’m doing it, it’s attainable. There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs," Kim said. "My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything."

There's something both frustrating and heartbreaking about the fact that the Kardashian-Jenner family built a fortune around the distorted views of beauty they created and, as they age, are struggling to adhere to the standard.

True, the beauty standard existed way before the Kardashian-Jenner family and will continue to exist long after them as well, but these last 17 years of them in the spotlight haven't made it easy either.

Advertisement

There's also an inherent privilege with the family. They have all of this money and can afford to spend it on their image, especially since their image is their main source of income to begin with. They can afford the cosmetic procedures. They can afford to go to the gym three times a day and hire a personal trainer because, at the end of the day, they've profited from maintaining a certain physical image and appearance.

So, it's a bit hard for people to feel empathy when people in the family, like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, open up about the emotional toll that it's taken on them when they're the ones who've created and capitalized off of it in the first place. But at the same time, you can't help feeling a bit sympathetic that this will be their legacy, and no matter what they do to their bodies and faces, it'll never be enough. They'll be constantly striving for something better, and that's the worst part of it all.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.