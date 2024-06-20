Kylie Jenner Cries Over ‘Mean’ Comments About How She ‘Messed Up Her Face’ — ‘It’s A Miracle I Still Think I’m Pretty’

Kylie Jenner has opened up about how she feels regarding the endless comments about her appearance on this new season of "The Kardashians."

Kylie got into an emotional conversation with her sister, Kendall Jenner, about how her mental health has suffered due to the constant scrutiny when it comes to the cosmetic procedures that she's had done to her face over the last several years.

Kylie Jenner cried over 'mean' comments about how she 'messed up her face.'

During episode 5 of the newest season of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kylie broke down in tears as she and Kendall spoke about how their entire family is often "dehumanized" in the media.

"If you talked the same way you do about us, about any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long," Kendall Jenner said on the show. "But for some reason, with us, people don't think we have any feelings."

"It's a miracle that I still have confidence, and I could still look in the mirror and think that I'm pretty," Kylie said. The makeup mogul was responding to a photo of her taken in Paris that had gone viral on social media. In it, she wasn't wearing any makeup, and the "weird light" showcased the laugh lines on her face.

While speaking in a confessional, Kylie admitted that "after 10-plus years of hearing about [my looks], it just gets exhausting." She claimed that she constantly hears "nasty things" about her appearance "all of the time." While speaking with Kendall, Kylie insisted that due to all of the criticism and opinions of others about how she looked, it's made her "numb" to the backlash.

Proceeding to cry in her sister's arms, Kylie continued, "Why do people think it's OK to talk about me? I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me." It's almost whiplash, she pointed out, how a majority of the population will defend her appearance while the other half will bash her constantly because they believe she got extensive plastic surgery to morph her face.

There's something incredibly heartbreaking about Kylie's experience in the media. She achieved fame and notoriety at such a young age and spent most of her adolescent life growing up with constant scrutiny about her appearance.

As a teenager, Kylie most likely felt the pressures of a beauty standard that was created by her and the rest of her sisters, and now, she, along with Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Kendall, are being hurt by that same unrealistic beauty standard.

The entire world has spent years writing think-pieces and essays on social media about Kylie's appearance, and after a while, that ends up taking a toll on a person. It doesn't matter that she's famous because, at the end of the day, she's a human being with feelings, and just like any other regular person, constantly hearing people's opinions on your appearance can take a toll on the way that you see yourself.

In the past, Kylie has admitted that she regrets getting cosmetic surgery done.

During the July 2023 finale of "The Kardashians," Kylie expressed regret over past surgeries to her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The reality star revealed that before getting pregnant with her daughter, Stormi, she got her breasts done and now feels remorse over the surgery. In the past, Jenner claimed that she'd only ever gotten filler in her face.

"I wish I never got them done, to begin with," Kylie emotionally stated. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children." Reflecting on her children, Kylie explained that she'd be "heartbroken" if Stormi wanted to get cosmetic surgeries when she was 19 like her mom did.

It can be hard to feel empathy for people like the Kardashians, especially when they talk about the repercussions of trying to live by their own beauty standards, but Kylie's admittance reflects just how deep it goes for women to constantly feel the need to look a certain way and adhere to a certain ideology.

It's exhausting, and for someone like Kylie Jenner, with all the money that she has, at the end of the day, none of that can fix the emotional scars left by growing up in the spotlight.

We, as a collective, should hold more space and instead of critiquing and shaming someone's looks, we should be able to have more compassion.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.