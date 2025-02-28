Why Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian's 15-Year-Old Son Mason Disick Is A Father To A 1-Year-Old

Kardashian fans are convinced there might be a new baby in the family, and it's allegedly not from any of the sisters. Rumors have emerged that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 15-year-old son, Mason Disick, might have secretly welcomed a daughter into the world.

Why fans think Mason Disick is a father to a 1-year-old child.

A series of since-deleted screenshots were posted to the Kardashian subreddit, "r/Kardashian," from a private Instagram account that allegedly belonged to Disick. In the screenshots, the 15-year-old suggested that he was the father to a 1-year-old girl named Piper. Disick allegedly had this child with a girl from his school, who has remained unnamed.

The screenshots showed Disick conducting a Q&A on his Instagram story when he confirmed that he had a child, writing, "Yea, I did," after a fan asked if the rumors were true. Further posts allegedly referenced the situation as being forced upon him, calling the child "a failed protection."

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton shared his thoughts about the rumors surrounding Disick having a child.

Famous celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton discussed the Disick rumors, explaining that they began on Reddit and spread to other social media platforms. "Mason allegedly responded to a friend that he has a 1-year-old daughter named Piper," Perez said.

"Mason allegedly said that he did not want the child and the teenage mother of his child was in his art class. He allegedly called the child a 'failed protection.'" Perez continued, reading out alleged text messages between Mason and his younger brother Reign, which the Instagram account posted as a way to let fans know that they were actually Mason and not a fraud account.

While commenting on the rumors, Perez argued that if there were any truth behind them, we likely would've heard about them sooner. "Use your brain! If the kid was one year old, we would have found out about it by now," he said. "Just use your powers of deduction and critical thinking. There’s no way that a secret like this could be kept for a year."

Mason Disick has kept out of the public eye for quite some time and prefers to live a private life.

Kourtney and Scott's son has made the occasional cameo on the family's reality show, "The Kardashians," and has even made a few appearances on both of his parents' Instagram accounts. However, compared to the rest of the family and kids, Mason lives a rather low-key life away from the cameras.

During a 2022 episode on the podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat," Kourtney addressed comments that claim she doesn't see her children often just because she doesn't post them online.

"I see comments all the time that I’m never with my kids, and I just don’t love to post my kids on social media,” the Lemme founder explained. "They don’t love it — sometimes they do." In Mason’s case, she added, he "doesn’t want any part of it. He doesn’t love it. I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it."

Considering every moment of Mason's life has been documented for the world to see, including Kourtney giving birth to him during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," it's unsurprising that the teen would rather live a life off of social media to gain some of that normalcy back. Yet, it seems that being a part of the Kardashian clan means rumours are inevitable.

