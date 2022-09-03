Kim Kardashian Fans Think She Lied About Passing ‘Baby Bar’ Law Exam After Spotting ‘Clues’

We all remember the infamous clip from “The Kardashians” on Hulu where Kim Kardashian received the news that she passed the baby bar exam in a Red Lobster parking lot.

“Is this real, can you see if I passed?” an emotional Kardashian asks family friend and KKW Beauty Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy Romulus, whom she was dining with. “You passed!” Romulus ecstatically confirms.

Upon hearing the good news, the reality star breaks into tears and celebrates with Romulus, Romulus’ children, and her eldest daughter, North. “I’m so happy like I literally didn’t think I did,” Kardashian says.

However, some fans believe the scene was staged and Kardashian did not pass the baby bar exam as she claimed.

Did Kim Kardashian pass the baby bar exam?

Kardashian first announced that she passed California's baby bar — formally known as "First-Year Law Students’ Examination" — in a December 2021 Instagram post.

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," she wrote in her caption.

Kardashian first announced she was beginning a four-year law apprenticeship in 2019 — following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, who was a member of O.J. Simpson's "Dream Team" in Nicole Brown's murder trial.

This followed years of increased activism from Kardashian on issues of prison and criminal justice reform.

The baby bar exam, known as the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, is a one-day test administered remotely to those seeking to become an attorney. In the state of California, you must take the baby bar if you wish to become an attorney through an apprentice program or at an unacredited law school. The exam has a 21% pass rate.

You must pass the exam by the third attempt (fourth attempt as of right now due to COVID.) If you fail to do so, you will lose credit for any work completed after the first year. Once you pass the baby bar, you are qualified to take the bar exam, the final exam before you can start practicing law.

Kardashian thanked those who were a significant part of her law journey, including law tutors, mentors and professors who prepared her for the exam. But fans now suspect this might have all been a ruse.

Since passing the baby bar, fans noticed that Kardashian was silent about her legal journey.

“I feel like she spoke about it every 30 seconds but it’s been so long since I heard her mention it,” one Redditor shared on the subreddit thread, r/KUWTK. “Any updates or info?”

Some users speculated that Kardashian did not pass the baby bar exam or dropped her legal journey completely.

“She did lie [about passing the baby bar]. I am patiently waiting for the day the truth is revealed,” another user claimed.

Fans alleged that Kardashian's tutors did not congratulate her publicly but this is inaccurate.

"It is an honor and privilege to be a part of this journey with you. You never gave up, never let up. You worked harder. You triumphed," wrote one of Kardashian's tutors, Sam Arlen Farkas, on Instagram shortly after the star passed.

“I also think about Kim’s actions since she broadcasted that phone call,” claimed another fan. “She either didn’t pass or she just dropped her path to take and pass the CA Bar completely..”

Other fans in the subreddit thread questioned how Kardashian would have the time to pursue a legal career given her current busy lifestyle.

Despite the speculations, there is no concrete evidence that Kardashian did not pass the baby bar exam.

In an interview with Vogue in 2019, Kardashain explained that she wanted to change the system for those who have “paid their dues” in society. "I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more," she said.

Kardashian also clapped back at those who suggested her money and power were giving her an advantage in her legal path.

"That's not the case. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals,” she wrote in an Instagram post back in 2019. “You can create your own lanes, just as I am."

Kardashian’s advisors praised the star’s devotion and dedication to practicing law. Advisor Erin Haney revealed to CNN in 2019 that Kardashian was "really, really invested in not just sort of checking off boxes to get through the homework but in really understanding the concept."

“If Kim wants to take the bar in 2022, she will pass,” Haney added.

