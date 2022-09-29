Fans Remind Kim Kardashian Of Dolce & Gabbana’s Past Criticism Of Surrogacy Amid Their Collaboration

Dolce & Gabanna's collaboration with Kim Kardashian has ruffled some feathers as fans have been left disappointed by the star for working with the controversial brand.

At Milan Fashion Week, the brand debuted a collection of reworked archival looks curated by Kardashian, 41.

The brand has suffered due to numerous controversies in recent years so the collaboration looks to be an attempt to regain public support.

Dolce & Gabanna has been criticized for slamming IVF and contributing to anti-Asian racism.

Kardashian's collaboration comes after she and her sisters already faced backlash after Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana dressed the family for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding earlier this year.

In a 2015 interview, Dolce claimed he and Gabbana "oppose gay adoption," IVF and surrogacy.

"No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed,” he stated.

Kardashian conceived two children via surrogacy.

Dolce later backtracked and apologized for these comments so Kardashian may have determined his change of heart worthy of forgiveness.

But many others have boycott Dolce & Gabbana over racism accusations.

In 2013, Gabbana attended a “Disco Africa” themed Halloween party where he showed up in blackface.

In 2016, they released a new shoe to their brand labeled “the slave sandal” for $2,395.

The sandal consisted of a tan sole with colorful pom poms.

So nobody at Dolce & Gabbana thought naming a shoe "the slave sandal" was a bad idea, huh? https://t.co/33AnY1fTaW pic.twitter.com/fqfnxQgSN4 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 4, 2016

In 2018, the brand made headlines after it released an ad campaign depicting an Asian model attempting to eat Italian foods such as pizza and spaghetti with chopsticks.

"Is it too big for you?" a male voice-over says as the model struggles to pick up an oversized cannoli with the chopsticks.

Many viewers found the ad to be racist, misogynistic, and exploitative of Chinese culture.

Sales for Dolce & Gabbana in China dropped by 98% the same year the ad was released.

In addition to engaging in racist attitudes, Dolce & Gabbana has also been accused of being homophobic.

Gabbana even once trashed Kardashian’s family in a now-deleted Instagram comment, dubbing them “the cheapest family in the world.”

So, why would Dolce & Gabbana ask Kardashian to collaborate with them?

Some believe that it was a calculated decision to clear their name from past controversies and save their brand.

TikTok user Newman Parker explained the intentions of Dolce & Gabbana using Kardashian as part of their upcoming collection in a video.

“Learn to recognize skillful marketing,” he says. “They know that if they put Kim Kardashian’s name on it [the brand] and put her on the runway that you’re gonna be obsessed."

"You’re gonna be wanting to look at the looks and share the looks and then all of a sudden it’s not about Dolce & Gabbana, it’s about Kim Kardashian.”

“That’s exactly what they want,” Newman shares of Dolce & Gabbana. “If you were quick to cancel, don’t be quick to forget.”

Some TikTok users agreed with Newman and although they claimed to be fans of Kardashian, they would not support Dolce & Gabbana.

“As a Kim Kardashian stan, not even I can get behind this collection,” one user commented. “It’s so problematic - and Kim should have never done it,” another user wrote.

The future of Dolce & Gabbana is not certain, as well as the success of their new collection.

Even with Kardashian’s name attached to it, their past remains a significant issue for potential buyers.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.