Tristan Thompson's Latest $12 Million Purchase Has Fans Thinking He's Back With Khloé Kardashian

Fans are convinced that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian may have gotten back together.

Thompson and Kardashian, who share two children, True, 4, and their six-month-old baby boy, whose name they have not yet released, previously split in December 2021 after Thompson fathered a baby with another woman.

While, in the past, Kardashian has been vocal about keeping things cordial with Thompson for the sake of their children, it seems she may have changed her mind.

Tristan Thompson's new home has fans thinking he's back with Khloé Kardashian.

While neither Thompson nor Kardashian has confirmed the news, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating.

Their rumored reconciliation comes after the NBA star recently purchased a home in the same neighborhood as Kardashian.

According to The Sun, Thompson allegedly paid $12.5 million last month for a 10,584-square-foot mansion just two miles away from Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home in Southern California.

The purchase would make sense, as Thompson will be able to see his and Kardashian's children more frequently, and it definitely makes co-parenting more convenient for the two.

In a Reddit thread, fans shared their opinions on Thompson and Kardashian's rumored reunion.

"I mean, they share a kid. So what is he supposed to do?" one user pointed out, while another user added.

"My parents got divorced and lived 1 block from each other. If there was an emergency the other one was close by. It’s not weird if they aren’t together [and they] live close by."

Thompson was also recently spotted with Kim, according to Hollywood Life, as the two were seen heading to North West's basketball game on January 27.

The pair kept it casual and didn't appear to be conversing with each other as Kim walked a few steps in front of Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian was previously seen with Tristan Thompson for his mother's funeral.

Kardashian offered her support to Thompson after his mother suddenly passed away from a heart attack earlier this month.

The Good American founder had flown to Thompson's hometown, Toronto, along with Kim and Kris Jenner, for his mother's funeral on January 14.

“They all want to be there for Tristan,” a source told Page Six of the Kardashian family arriving at the funeral.

“He will always be family. It’s a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him.”

Sources also told The Sun that Kardashian's friends were worried that Thompson's mother's passing would bring the former couple back together.

"Khloé, as with any of the family in these situations, will be supportive to Tristan and by his side during this very difficult time as he is the father of her two children,” the source told the publication.

“Everyone thinks they’re back together - but if you ask her, she says they are just co-parents and nothing more,” they continued.

Kardashian and Thompson were not on speaking terms after welcoming their second baby.

In September 2022, just two months after Thompson and Kardashian welcomed their second baby via surrogacy, sources claimed that the former couple was not speaking to each other.

"They are currently not on speaking terms," an insider told E! News, adding that the exception would be when they are "coordinating for the kids."

Kardashian even acknowledged her tumultuous relationship with Thompson during an episode of 'The Kardashians.'

"Going through what I went through was Tristan was incredibly hard,” she admitted. “The hardest part about it all is training yourself to un-love someone."

"This was my life for six years. And we weren’t just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. Just because someone does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly.”

