How Khloé Kardashian Became Nicole Richie's Personal Assistant — Before Swiftly Changing Jobs

Most Kardashian fans know that Kim Kardashian was introduced to fame after being hired as Paris Hilton's assistant in 2006.

In a 2019 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim revealed that her career wouldn't be what is today without Hilton.

“I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that,” Kim said in the episode.

However, Kim wasn't the only one who worked for a well-known celebrity before achieving her own fame.

Khloé Kardashian was briefly Nicole Richie's personal assistant — before being quickly fired.

Khloé Kardashian had a brief stint working as a personal assistant for Nicole Richie during the same time her sister was working for Hilton — though the position didn't last for very long.

In October 2020, Khloé opened up about how the position to become Richie's personal assistant came to be.

The Good American founder appeared on Simon Huck's — a longtime friend of the Kardashians — podcast "Emergency Contact," and spoke about how the two met through her job with Richie, according to PEOPLE.

"I was Nicole Richie's assistant and you were Jonathan Cheban's assistant and we met five faces ago," Khloé recalled, referencing her cosmetic procedures and online speculation that her facial features change constantly.

Khloé continued, pointing out that she wasn't Richie's assistant for very "long."

"I went to school with her," Khloé explained.

"She was one of my best friends growing up and we were just really, really close and then when she started doing 'Simple Life' — I think it was after 'Simple Life' — she just needed some help and I just needed a job."

During a January 2022 appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast with host Amanda Hirsch, Huck reminisced on the start of his career working as an assistant for Jonathan Cheban, who would later become Kim's best friend.

“I was Jonathan’s personal assistant for two years and Jonathan at the time was best friends with Nicole Richie," Huck revealed.

"And Khloé [Kardashian] was Nicole Richie’s personal assistant so Khloé and I used to be like waiting for our bosses outside of a restaurant.”

He joked that her time as Richie's assistant was "short-lived."

Khloé also opened up about her indifference to starting a reality show with her family.

During the "Emergency Contact" episode, Khloé revealed that even though she was working for a well-known reality star, she "never thought about" embarking on the same journey.

"Kourtney [Kardashian] did 'Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive' prior ... and Kim [Kardashian] was obsessed with 'The Real World,' but I didn't think about it, and I think that's the beauty of it," Khloé said of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

The family's famed E! reality show came to a close in June 2021 after 20 seasons and had been a staple in many households for over a decade.

Despite the eventual success of the show, it didn't start out like that.

"We were told we were show filler and so like, 'Don't get too comfortable, this is just [a] show filler.' And then, it turned into what it turned into," Khloé continued, according to PEOPLE.

"But I think with that going in your head, there wasn't any pressure…You're just like, 'Oh OK. They don't even think we're gonna last, so let's just go have fun.'"

