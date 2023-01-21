Khloé Kardashian's Disappointed Reaction To Learning She Was Having A Baby Girl Has Fans Questioning Her Parenting

Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to finding out she was having a girl has come under scrutiny in a resurfaced clip.

On Reddit, fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" debate Khloé's lackluster reaction after finding out the gender of her daughter, True Thompson, which was filmed for an episode of the family's reality show.

Fans discuss Khloé Kardashian's reaction to finding out she's having a girl.

During a March 2018 episode of "KUWTK," a pregnant Khloé learned the gender of her baby with Tristan Thompson while on the phone with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

"You're having a girl!" Kylie excitedly tells Khloé, reading off the news from the doctor.

"You're lying," was Khloé's response, clearly taken aback by the news. "Shut up."

Kylie immediately affirmed that Khloé was indeed having a girl, saying, "I'm not lying. I'm so excited for you, Khloé!"

"I don't feel like I'm having a girl," Khloé repeated, her face screwed up into a scowl.

Kim, who was sitting on the bed next to Khloé as she received the news, quickly interjected. "It's ok. I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl, too."

"I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all," Khloé said. "I'm like in a state of shock."

In a Reddit thread, fans discussed Khloé's reaction to finding out she was having a girl, and not a boy, as the Good American founder previously hoped the gender to be.

"One of those people that would have made 'boy mom' her whole personality," one user wrote.

Another user added, "Khloé thought a boy would make Tristan value the relationship more…life humbled her. I feel bad for True that she has to see this when she’s older."

However, other fans jumped to Khloé's defense, pointing out that experiencing "gender disappointment" is a natural reaction and doesn't mean Khloé was unhappy with having a daughter.

"This is common. When I was pregnant I thought I was having a girl, and when I found out it was a boy I cried," a third user chimed in.

"It wasn’t because I didn’t want a boy, but I felt like I knew so much I felt misled. Hormones do crazy sh-t."

Another user wrote, "I think this is something she deserves some grace on. Gender 'disappointment' can be pretty normal, especially for [first] time parents."

Khloé Kardashian later explained her reaction to finding out she was having a girl.

Shortly after the episode aired, Khloé took to Twitter to explain her reaction to finding out True's gender and confirmed that she had been hoping for a boy.

“I wanted a boy so badly because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond,” she wrote, referring to Kourtney's eldest son, Mason Disick.

“I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy,” she added.

“True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need,” she continued, before calling her then three-month-old daughter “My BFF 4Life.”

However, Khloé eventually got her wish of having a son after welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompson in August 2022 via surrogacy.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.