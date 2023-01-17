Kim Kardashian Allegedly Wants A Sit-Down With Kanye West's New Wife To Lay Out 4 Strict Ground Rules

Kim Kardashian may be a glamorous TV star and a billionaire mogul with her own SKIMS shapewear and SKKN skincare empires, but she's also a mother—and a famously involved one at that.

And according to sources, Kardashian is deeply concerned about how Kanye West's new marriage will impact their four children, Psalm, 3, North, 9, Saint, 7, and Chicago, 5.

West, 45, shocked the world last week when news broke of his marriage to Bianca Censori, 28—and nobody is said to be more gobsmacked than Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian allegedly plans to meet Bianca Censori.

Kardashian, 42, is said to be blindsided by the salacious news just like the rest of us.

So much so, she's said to be demanding a sit-down with Censori to make sure she realizes what she's getting into with Kanye, and to ensure everything stays above board with their children.

Kardashian is said to be concerned about what role her kids' new stepmother Censori will play in the lives of her and West's four children.

West's marriage to Censori, a 28-year-old designer from Australia who holds the title of Head of Architecture at West's Yeezy brand, truly came out of nowhere when the news dropped last week.

Although it turns out West may dropped a clue about the "secret" marriage, it seems to have been a relatively last-minute decision—West and Censori have yet to even file a marriage certificate.

And with the marriage coming less than two months after West and Kardashian's acrimonious divorce was finalized November 29—itself an upheaval to their kids' lives—it's no wonder Kardashian has concerns.

According to an anonymous source, Kardashian sent a message to West's team wishing them well and requesting a private meeting with Censori to discuss her role as stepmom.

Kardashian allegedly has rules she wants Censori to follow.

Kardashian already has already had several ironclad rules in place for West's visits with their kids since she filed for divorce back in January 2021.

Now, the source says Kardashian wants to establish similar procedures with Censori for the kids in four key areas — child care, food, electronics use and screen time, and napping schedules.

And Kardashian has reportedly begun to "vet" Censori, which the source says "is standard for anyone that comes into contact with her children and will have access to them."

Kardashian is also said to be furious about the marriage, calling it a "double standard" given West's often belligerent objections to her relationship with "SNL" star Pete Davidson, which ended in August.

But West will reportedly have to comply with whatever Kardashian asks for in regards to Censori, as it's required he does so in their custody agreement—per his request.

As the insider put it, "They are Kanye's rules anyway so he can't object."

Kardashian's message to West and Censori suggests she had no prior knowledge of the marriage, and that could be damaging to their kids, who could feel they've been replaced.

According to experts, Kardashian is right to be concerned about West's new marriage.

Parenting consultant Kirsty Ketley tells The Sun, "Parents are children's first role models."

"So how they behave in and manage their relationships will influence how their children go on to form and manage relationships when they are older," she explains.

"Long-term, the kids may be unable to form stable relationships, which studies have found is the case when parents have multiple partners or marry several times."

Divorce, of course, is hard enough on children as it is, but a remarriage of a parent can be even more difficult—even with prior notice.

But it seems like everyone in West and Censori's orbit may have been blind-sided—including Censori's family back in Australia, who recently called the news "very exciting."

The out-of-nowhere nature of the news makes the new union even more challenging for Kardashian and West's children, who Ketley says may feel "replaced" and "unimportant."

Kardashian has frequently said her kids are her top priority and that she is trying to instill in them "the biggest thing my own parents taught me...that family is everything."

Whether West and Censori are on a similar page now that they're making a life together is anyone's guess.

But if not, Kardashian seems more than willing to make sure they get there—and quickly.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.