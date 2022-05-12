Cameras Capture The Moment Khloe Kardashian Learns Tristan Thompson Fathered A Secret Child

Kardashian fans will soon be able to see Khloe Kardashian's first reaction to learning about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

'The Kardashians' executive producer, Danielle King, revealed that the cameras had been filming the moment Kardashian found out about Thompson's paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols.

“Well for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there,” King told Us Weekly.

"We have that moment on camera."

Khloe Kardashian's raw reaction to Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit will air on the show.

King also clarified that the camera crew hadn't just gone back to film Kardashian's reaction, but said that they're "almost always there."

"There were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we're almost always there. There's almost always a camera going," King said.

Fans have already pointed out how awkward it is to watch the episodes that have already aired of 'The Kardashians,' where Kardashian and Thompson had secretly reconciled in the fall of 2021.

Khloe Kardashian had no idea Tristan Thompson needed more than therapy at this point to think his 3rd *known* baby mama was full blown pregnant when they filmed this is just #TheKardashians #Kardashians pic.twitter.com/J5zCxKTSeo — Daisy is her name (@her_khumalo) May 5, 2022

“When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are,” Kardashian explained on the show. "And I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”

Kardashian herself even joked that the choices she'd made pertaining to getting back together with Thompson back when they were filming 'The Kardashians' had "aged" poorly.

In one scene, Kardashian spoke about how she and Thompson were in a "really good place" in October 2021 after getting back together.

“He’s been going to therapy a lot,” she said in a confessional. “There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”

Kardashian even started talking about their future together, saying she was "hopeful" about things because of how well they got along not only as a couple but also as friends and co-parents to their daughter, True.

However, while live-tweeting during the episode, Kardashian jokingly tweeted: "Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians," adding the eye-rolling emoji.

Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 5, 2022

This isn't the first time that The Kardashians' cameras caught a genuine reaction to Thompson cheating.

Back when Kardashian had been going into labor with her daughter, cameras had caught her family's reaction to finding out that Thompson had cheated on the Good American founder.

"There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," Kim Kardashian told the KUWTK crew during the episode. "I know, Khloe's gonna die."

News of Thompson's recent infidelity scandal first broke in December 2021 after Nichols filed a paternity suit against the NBA player, asking for child support as well as reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.

At first, Thompson denied that he had fathered a child with Nichols, but later admitted to it after a DNA test proved otherwise.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote in an Instagram story post. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson, who had been dating Kardashian at the time that he had conceived the baby with Nichols, also issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend.

"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

