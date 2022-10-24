5 Signs Kylie Jenner Has Always Been Travis Scott's Side Chick — Clues They’ve Never Been Exclusive

Fans are questioning whether Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have ever been completely exclusive amid reports that the rapper has been cheating on the mother of his two children.

The pair, who began dating in 2017, are well-documented to be on-and-off and the latest rumor is that Scott has been hanging out with a model he was been linked to sporadically for 10 years.

Though Scott denies ever being linked to YungSweetRo, whose real name is Rojean Kar, the rumor has fans wondering which of these women is his "main" partner — if there is such a thing.

Fans are speculating that the Kardashians, in an effort to preserve Jenner's image, have repeatedly diminished Scott's other entanglements in order to paint them as a happy couple.

But, if he has been with other women throughout his relationship, where does that leave Jenner in all of this?

Here are 5 signs that Kylie Jenner has been Travis Scott’s side chick the entire time.

1. Travis Scott was allegedly in a relationship when he began dating Kylie Jenner.

When Jenner and Scott were first linked in April 2017, Scott was reportedly still dating singer and longtime friend of the Kar-Jenner family Justine Skye.

Scott allegedly broke things off with Skye to pursue his relationship with Jenner and she quickly became pregnant with their daughter Stormi.

However, as a fan pointed out on TikTok, celebrity gossip sites at the time claimed Jenner and Scott weren't an official couple.

Not only that, but Scott never really confirmed that they were together in any kind of public capacity — not that we’re owed any confirmation in order to know that it’s official.

2. Travis Scott knew very little about Kylie Jenner in a couples quiz.

In July 2018, both Scott and Jenner made an appearance on GQ’s YouTube channel where they played “23 Questions” — Jenner asked Scott questions to see how well he knows her.

Scott completely bombs the “Kylie Quiz.”

For someone who appears to be at her house quite often, Scott only got the names of one of her four dogs correct and appeared to struggle with similar questions that were tailored to her lifestyle.

Admittedly, he did get some surprising questions correct, but simple things like her favorite ice cream flavor or how many tattoos she has should be a given.

3. Kylie Jenner says they do their own thing.

During their interview with GQ, Jenner reveals some more information about their relationship and how Scott struggle with dating someone who spends so much time in the spotlight.

“That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come,” she tells GQ.

“Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.”

Many people assumed that the “do our thing” portion also meant that Scott would be allowed to see other people, but so far these would just appear as rumors without evidence.

Keeping a relationship extremely private can be seen as a red flag to many people — a sign that he isn’t proud of their relationship or isn’t as invested.

4. Kylie Jenner allegedly lodged cheating accusations against Travis Scott.

In March 2019, TMZ reported that while Scott was on tour (and canceled a show), he might have actually been cheating instead of being sick.

They report that when he went home to surprise Jenner and Stormi Webster, their first daughter together, she found evidence that he was cheating on her.

As a result, Jenner went on a night out without him and Scott’s reps vehemently denied the rumors, but that’s what anyone would do.

To further prove that he wouldn’t cheat, he deactivated his Instagram account so that no one could slide into his DMs.

5. They allegedly take a 'modern approach' to their relationship.

An apparent leak from a W Magazine photoshoot/interview reveals Jenner and Scott’s “modern” approach to their family and relationship.

Among the lines of the interview, the magazine reveals that though they’re quite comfortable with each other, they’re not actually in a relationship together.

It has been long-rumored and speculated that Jenner is the only one very invested in the relationship between them and allows Scott to see whoever he wants, but there is no evidence to support those claims.

Jenner has refuted the “open relationship” claims, denying them and saying that the narrative is “careless and disrespectful” to their relationship, but it seems that only added fuel to the fire.

Conflicting claims from “sources” revealed that things between Scott and Jenner are “the best it’s ever been,” via ET Online.

But celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi claims that the pair really do operate on a form of openness where Scott is allowed to do what he wants and Jenner just wants a pair of hands to help with their now-two children.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.