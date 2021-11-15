Taylor Swift Fans Think They’ve Finally Found An Explanation For Where The Scarf From ‘All Too Well’ Is

Taylor Swift recently released “Red (Taylor’s Version)” which included the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and Swifties cannot stop obsessing over it.

Ever since the short film of “All Too Well” starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink was released, Swift and Gyllenhaal have been the talk of the town as the song is rumored to be about their relationship.

However, the thing that fans cannot stop talking about has been the famous ‘scarf’ mentioned in the lyrics of “All Too Well”.

Where is Taylor Swift's scarf from 'All Too Well'?

As the lyrics state “And I left my scarf there at your sister's house, And you've still got it in your drawer, even now”

Fans were led to believe that Jake’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, might still have the scarf.

However, in an interview with Andy Cohen, Maggie said “What is this? I am in the dark about the scarf. It's totally possible [Taylor left it], I don't know."

If Maggie doesn’t have the scarf, is it possible that Jake is in possession of it? After the speculation of the scarf, fans have flooded social media with posts and memes about Jake having the scarf.

Jake Gyllenhaal at Maggie Gyllenhaal's house searching for Taylor's scarf so she doesn't have to release the 10 minutes version of All Too Well: pic.twitter.com/m4Uuouy6CF — wow (@mariwow) June 18, 2021

However, in the midst of the hype about the song's release, one anonymous source told DeuxMoi that they have the scarf.

It is unclear who the person is, or how they came to be in possession of the item but the Instagram gossip account claimed they have connected the source with Swift's team to return to scarf to her.

not someone on deuxmoi claiming to have the scarf… maggie you aren’t slick! pic.twitter.com/qDCAz1UKQM — Connor Perrett (@connorperrett) November 12, 2021

Some fans think Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' scarf is a metaphor for virginity.

When it comes to songwriting, things aren’t always exactly that. Sometimes, there is a deeper meaning behind it. It might be the same in the case of “All Too Well”.

Some fans believe that the scarf isn’t an actual scarf but a metaphor for her virginity. “All Too Well” is considered to be quite powerful and emotional as Swift says, “It was about something very personal to me. It was very hard to perform it live. Now for me, honestly, this song is 100 percent about us and for you.”

So, it might be possible that the scarf has a deeper meaning.

if you still don't believe that the scarf in all too well is a metaphor about jake taking taylor's virginity, then watch the music video for i bet you think about me when her white dress and all the white decor turns red and everythinG blooms RED ROSES EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/ecIsKYu47W — (@flusteredfairy) November 15, 2021

“Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone," Swift sings. "But you keep my old scarf from that very first week.”

Here, Swift mentions receiving her things after their break-up except for the scarf. If all her things are returned, then why is the scarf the only thing that isn’t? Maybe because it is something that can’t be returned.

“Cause it reminds you of innocence and smells like me” the scarf is referenced to being innocent however, when does a piece of clothing remind people of innocence?

Of course, all this is just a fan theory, however, the lyrics in the same paragraph “After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own” highly suggest that there might be some truth to it.

The scarf once again appeared in her follow-up music video for 'I Bet You Think About Me' in which Swift is seen giving a red scarf to the bride of who appears to be her fomer lover.

In the video, we even see all that is white and pure transform into red. White and purity are often used to represent virginity, though this might seem somewhat old-fashioned for Swift.

Either way, fans have been loving dissecting the hidden meaning in Swift's new music videos.

