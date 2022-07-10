Source Explains Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Relationship After He Is Spotted Partying With Other Women

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been keeping their relationship relatively low-key since welcoming their second child in February.

The on-off couple's relationship status has been somewhat bewildering over the years and they often switch gears from breaking up to having kids with little to no warning.

But sources claim that's because the pair don't follow the typical guidelines you might expect in a monogamous relationship.

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's unconventional relationship.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi offered some insight about the couple when asked, “Are Kylie and Travis broken up?”

“I don’t think this is a yes or no answer,” claimed DeuxMoi. “They do things separately, they do things together, Travis does what he wants, Kylie is a good mom [in my opinion].”

DeuxMoi’s story also included information from an anonymous source claiming that Scott was “at Mercer hotel 2 nights ago [with a] room full of girls.”

This claim is in line with a widely held theory that the pair have an open relationship — a rumor that Jenner denied back in 2021

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

But, before we start involving ourselves too much in these rumors, there are also other sources that provide conflicting reports on how the couple’s relationship works.

Kylie and Travis have been reported to be stronger than ever.

According to a source via ET Online on June 1, 2022, things between Scott and Jenner are “the best it’s ever been.”

"They have the parenting thing down together and are more in love than ever before," the source claimed. "Having two children together has brought them even closer, as parents and as a couple."

If the information about Scott is false, it wouldn’t be the first time that people have spread rumors about the rapper cheating on Jenner, but the timing feels a little too suspicious.

"Kylie was super prepared to be a mom of two and it's been extremely helpful to have Travis around and have him be so hands-on. Travis' involvement has really taken a lot of pressure off of her adjustment period," the source added, likely referencing her struggles after giving birth.

Jenner and Scott seem to be staying out of the public eye while he recovers his reputation as a result of the Astroworld tragedy and she recovers from post-partum depression and anxiety.

Jenner did give insight into their home life over the weekend with a video of her making sandwiches for herself and Scott.

